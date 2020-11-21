Games: Heart Forth, Alicia, Beyond Your Window, Alwa's Legacy, GOverlay
The upcoming metroidvania RPG 'Heart Forth, Alicia' is looking gorgeous | GamingOnLinux
Here's a game I haven't heard of for a few years. Heart Forth, Alicia is an upcoming modern Metroidvania RPG, filled with devious monsters, lethal dungeons, creative puzzles, lively towns & many uncharted wonders.
"On the night of your coming of age trial, the sky rains fire over your village, scorching everything in its path. Soon, you’re catapulted into an ongoing war between the wizards of the forest and the desert army of the West. Desperate to reunite with your loved ones, you embark on a journey across the landscapes of a beautiful but threatening world, sculpted by the pulsing violence of its past."
Have a short immersive narrative adventure with Beyond Your Window | GamingOnLinux
A pretty apt game for 2020, as Beyond Your Window is a narrative game about what goes on outside as you look outside your window as you search for new stories to tell. Quite on-point, given the various lockdowns across the world thanks to the COVID19 pandemic.
Developed by Italian studio Team SolEtude, it's something of a visual novel / narrative adventure filled with wonderful art and relaxing chilled tunes. Divided up into four short-stories, with each giving you an epilogue that changes depending on your choices.
The modern retro adventure Alwa's Legacy is now available on itch.io | GamingOnLinux
Do you prefer to buy your games from the indie store itch.io? Good news, another quality game arrived with the platformer adventure Alwa's Legacy. A good chance to remind you about this one, as it's really good. Successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2019, it was released on other stores back in June 2020 and has gone onto receiving positive reviews overall.
Open source Linux game overlay manager GOverlay adds more customization | GamingOnLinux
GOverlay helps you to manage Linux game overlays including MangoHud, the vkBasalt effects layer and also the ReplaySorcery screen recorder. A pretty useful application putting a bunch of sort-of related open source projects under one roof, giving you a few easy buttons and check-boxes to fiddle with instead of typing lines in configuration files.
Recently the application moved over from GTK2 to QT for the toolkit it's built with, along with the Fusion QT Style which means it should look the same across all Linux desktops. There's also a bunch of new options, including the ability to quickly switch between a full and minimal readout for MangoHud. You also now get the ability to change the text colours of more titles right inside the app.
today's howtos
Kodi 19.x "Matrix" - Beta 1
Lights! Camera! Action! ... nearly. It's Beta time for Kodi 19.x "Matrix", so let's take another step towards the Great Unveiling. As we now move into Beta, this release is much more about fixes than features: while there will be the odd new functionality, we're concentrating very much more on getting everything working properly from this point. To recap, then, one of the main objectives of 19.x "Matrix" is to release a production version of Kodi with Python 3 addons as early in 2021 as we can. That can only happen with enthusiastic community support, lots of good humour and willingness to see the best in others - well, that and coffee/beer (delete as applicable), of course! Also: Kodi 19 Now In Beta With Python 3 Addons, AV1 Software Decoding
GParted Live 1.1.0-8 Stable Release
The GParted team has released a new stable version of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.1.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
openmamba “light” with LXQt desktop
The “light” version of openmamba is renewed by adopting the LXQt desktop environment which replaces the previous LXDE environment. Meanwhile, the main release continues to provide users with an always up-to-date KDE Plasma desktop environment. In the Downloads section all the supports are available to run in live mode and install openmamba on PCs (64 and 32 bit x86 compatible archs): openmamba livecd rolling – ISO for live execution and installation of openmamba with KDE Plasma environment
