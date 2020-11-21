GNU Guix 1.2.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.2.0, right in time to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Guix!
The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull.
It’s been almost 7 months since the last release, during which 200 people contributed code and packages, and a number of people contributed to other important tasks—code review, system administration, translation, web site updates, Outreachy mentoring, you name it!
There’s been more than 10,200 commits in that time frame and it is the challenge of these release notes to summarize all that activity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 739 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Kodi 19.x "Matrix" - Beta 1
Lights! Camera! Action! ... nearly. It's Beta time for Kodi 19.x "Matrix", so let's take another step towards the Great Unveiling. As we now move into Beta, this release is much more about fixes than features: while there will be the odd new functionality, we're concentrating very much more on getting everything working properly from this point. To recap, then, one of the main objectives of 19.x "Matrix" is to release a production version of Kodi with Python 3 addons as early in 2021 as we can. That can only happen with enthusiastic community support, lots of good humour and willingness to see the best in others - well, that and coffee/beer (delete as applicable), of course! Also: Kodi 19 Now In Beta With Python 3 Addons, AV1 Software Decoding
GParted Live 1.1.0-8 Stable Release
The GParted team has released a new stable version of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.1.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
openmamba “light” with LXQt desktop
The “light” version of openmamba is renewed by adopting the LXQt desktop environment which replaces the previous LXDE environment. Meanwhile, the main release continues to provide users with an always up-to-date KDE Plasma desktop environment. In the Downloads section all the supports are available to run in live mode and install openmamba on PCs (64 and 32 bit x86 compatible archs): openmamba livecd rolling – ISO for live execution and installation of openmamba with KDE Plasma environment
Recent comments
47 min 55 sec ago
2 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago