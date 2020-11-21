Language Selection

Awkward History of Linux and Latest of Reiser5

Monday 23rd of November 2020 03:33:53 PM
Linux
Reiser
  • Linux in 2020 [Ed: This is clearly conflating the kernel (Linux) with GNU, which predates it by almost one decade. It also perpetuates the myth that only Ubuntu brought GNU/Linux to the masses.]

    Hello. Today I would like to share with you, my perspective of Linux. Please take note that this is all my opinions and the way I see it. If you feel that I missed something very important or have a fact or two wrong, please let me know.

    So Linux was announced for the first time, on the 25 of August 1991 by a Finnish student, called Linus Torvalds. Little did he know, and the world knows that 30 years later the world would be using it on a daily basis.

    So From 1991, Linux has been maturing several Linux Distros (operating systems) came and went away, with a few of the first ones still around today. But it was mainly/only for those who are computer "geeks" and not for everyday users. But that all changed in October 2004, when the first version of Ubuntu was released.

  • Reiser5 Logical Volume Management - Updates
I am happy to inform, that Logical Volumes stuff has become more
stable. Also we introduce the following changes, which make logical
volumes administration more flexible and simple:


                  1. No balancing by default


Now all volume operations except brick removal don't invoke balancing
by default. Instead, they mark volume as "unbalanced". To complete any
operation with balancing specify option -B (--with-balance), or run
volume.reiser4(8) utility with the option -b (--balance) later.

This allows to speed up more than one operations over logical volume
being performed at once. For example, if you want to add more than one
brick to your volume at once, first add all the bricks, then run
balancing. There is no need to balance a volume between the addition
operations.


                    2. Removal completion


Operation of brick removal always includes balancing procedure as its
part. This procedure moves out all data block from the brick to be
removed to remaining bricks of the volume. Thus, brick removal is
usually a long operation, which may be interrupted for various reasons
In such cases the volume is automatically marked with an "incomplete
removal" flag.

It is not allowed to perform essential volume operations on a volume
marked as "with incomplete removal": first, user should complete
removal by running volume.reiser4 utility with option
-R (--finish-removal). Otherwise, the operation will return error
(-EBUSY).

There is no other restrictions: you are allowed to add a brick to
unbalanced volume, and even remove a brick from an unbalanced volume
(assuming it is not incomplete removal).

Comment. "--finish-removal" is a temporary option. In the future the
file system will detect incomplete removal and automatically perform
removal completion by itself.


                3. Balancing is always defined


Operation of volume balancing (regardless of its balanced status) is
always defined, and can be launched at any moment. If the volume is
balanced, then the balancing procedure just scans the volume without
any useful work.

It is allowed to run more than one balancing threads on the same
volume, however currently it will be inefficient: other threads will
be always going after the single leader without doing useful work.
Efficient volume balancing by many threads (true parallelism) is not a
trivial task. We estimate its complexity as 2/5.


          4. Restore regular distribution on the volume


Custom (defined by user) file migration can break fairness of data
distribution among the bricks. To restore regular (fair) distribution
on the volume, run volume.reiser4 utility with the option -S
(--restore-regular). It launches a balancing procedure, which performs
mandatory data migration of all files (including the ones marked as
"immobile") in accordance with regular distribution policy on the
volume. Moreover, when the balancing procedure encounters a file
marked as "immobile", its "immobile" flag is cleared up.


                         5. How to test


The new functionality is available starting with the kernel patch
reiser4-for-linux-5.10-rc3 and reiser4progs-2.0.4 (Software Framework
Release number of both is 5.1.3).
  • Reiser5 Stabilizing Its Logical Volume Functionality - Phoronix

    This New Year's Eve will mark one year since the announcement of the in-development Reiser5 file-system. While the outlook for getting Reiser5 upstreamed into the mainline kernel remains murky given the out-of-tree status of Reiser4, Edward Shishkin does continue advancing this latest Reiser file-system iteration.

    Since last year's initial Reiser5 announcement, more features continue to be ironed out for this evolution of Reiser4. The latest Reiser5 functionality hitting a point of stability is its logical volume management.

today's howtos

  • An introduction to Prometheus metrics and performance monitoring | Enable Sysadmin

    Use Prometheus to gather metrics into usable, actionable entries, giving you the data you need to manage alerts and performance information in your environment.

  • Why does Wireshark say no interfaces found – Linux Hint

    Wireshark is a very famous, open-source network capturing and analyzing tool. While using Wireshark, we may face many common issues. One of the common issues is “No Interfaces are listed in Wireshark”. Let’s understand the issue and find a solution in Linux OS.If you do not know Wireshark basic, then check Wireshark Basic first, then come back here.

  • How to Solve “Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)” In Ubuntu

    It’s not uncommon to run into an issue of broken packages in Ubuntu and other Debian-based distributions. Sometimes, when you upgrade the system or install a software package, you may encounter the ‘Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code’ error. For example, a while back, I tried to upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 and I bumped into the dpkg error as shown below. [...] This type of dpkg error points to an issue with the package installer usually caused by the interruption of an installation process or a corrupt dpkg database. Any of the above-mentioned solutions should fix this error. If you have come this far, then it’s our hope that the issue has been successfully resolved and that you were able to reinstall your software package.

  • inttf NVIDIA Patcher [BASH Script] – If Not True Then False

    This is a BASH script, which download NVIDIA installer, extract it, patch it and make new patched installer package. This is very quickly tested alpha version so if you have any problems please let me know or if this works as it should you can also let me know. I use here currently Isaak I. Aleksandrov patches with my own modifications.

  • How to increase the size of your swapfile | Arcolinux.com

    Always think out of the box. Do not restrict yourself to just Arch Linux articles or ArcoLinux articles.

  • How to Install and Use PHP Composer on Linux Distributions

    The PHP composer is a dependency manager of the PHP framework that you can use on your Linux system to install PHP modules, applications, and packages. The PHP composer is a command-line based tool for Linux. If you are a programmer, you might know that different languages use different package dependency managers to install and update modules inside the system. Like, Python uses Pip, RUBY uses Bundler; in the same way, you can use the composer tool to install the PHP modules and packages on your system.

  • Synchronize Files Between Multiple Systems With Syncthing - OSTechNix

    In this step by step tutorial, we are going to learn what is Syncthing, how to install Syncthing on Linux, how to synchronize files between multiple systems in real time, and finally how to troubleshoot common Syncthing problems.

  • Install the XFCE desktop on your Raspberry PI - PragmaticLinux

    In this article you’ll learn how to install the XFCE desktop on your Raspberry PI. We’ll take a minimal install of the Raspberry PI operating system as a starting point. The XFCE installation on your Raspberry PI includes setting up all necessary building blocks, such as: display server, display manager, session manager, window manager and desktop environment.

Kodi 19.x "Matrix" - Beta 1

Lights! Camera! Action! ... nearly. It's Beta time for Kodi 19.x "Matrix", so let's take another step towards the Great Unveiling. As we now move into Beta, this release is much more about fixes than features: while there will be the odd new functionality, we're concentrating very much more on getting everything working properly from this point. To recap, then, one of the main objectives of 19.x "Matrix" is to release a production version of Kodi with Python 3 addons as early in 2021 as we can. That can only happen with enthusiastic community support, lots of good humour and willingness to see the best in others - well, that and coffee/beer (delete as applicable), of course! Read more Also: Kodi 19 Now In Beta With Python 3 Addons, AV1 Software Decoding

GParted Live 1.1.0-8 Stable Release

The GParted team has released a new stable version of GParted Live. This release includes GParted 1.1.0, updated packages, and other improvements. Read more

openmamba “light” with LXQt desktop

The “light” version of openmamba is renewed by adopting the LXQt desktop environment which replaces the previous LXDE environment. Meanwhile, the main release continues to provide users with an always up-to-date KDE Plasma desktop environment. In the Downloads section all the supports are available to run in live mode and install openmamba on PCs (64 and 32 bit x86 compatible archs): openmamba livecd rolling – ISO for live execution and installation of openmamba with KDE Plasma environment Read more

