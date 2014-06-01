Announcing Istio 1.6.14
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.6.13 and Istio 1.6.14
ISTIO-SECURITY-2020-011
Support for Istio 1.6 has ended
As previously announced, support for Istio 1.6 has now officially ended.
At this point we will no longer back-port fixes for security issues and critical bugs to 1.6, so we heartily encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of Istio (1.8) if you haven’t already.
