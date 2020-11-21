Games: Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator, Amnesia: Rebirth, Vintage Story
-
Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator from IPACS is now available on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Need to take to the skies? We can possibly help with that. Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator from IPACS recently quitely released a Linux version. They don't seem to have announced it in a news post but it's up and live on Steam right now. A reader emailed in about this, and the developer has confirmed it on their Steam forum.
Looks like quite a detailed flight sim too with a number of aircraft included like the A320, B737-500, F-15, F-18, Aermacchi MB-339, King Air C90 GTx, Learjet 45, ASG 29 and Swift S1 gliders and more. After being released in Early Access in 2016, then a full release in 2017 it's continued being supported for a long time now. Most recently, it had a big update adding in the EC135 helicopter along with a bunch of optimizations to the game.
-
Amnesia: Rebirth is easily one of the scariest and best games of 2020
After a rough launch, Frictional Games have nicely fixed up Amnesia: Rebirth and overall the experience is one we're not going to forget any time soon.
"In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you."
While our livestreamer did a full playthrough live on our Twitch Channel cheered on by viewers which you can watch through on-demand on our YouTube Channel, I was spending it entirely alone in a dark room with no one but myself to count on. Not the best idea, because I am a complete wimp. I'm at least honest about that though and Amnesia: Rebirth was, in a word, terrifying. Okay, not all the way through, but plenty of it was.
Amnesia: Rebirth might be Frictional's weirdest yet too. All of their games are strange in their own way but it feels like they really went hard on the darkness in Amnesia: Rebirth. It worked well though, not many games have made me terrified to look at a tiny window on a door before while I search a room for anything useful to keep me going that little bit longer.
-
Deep survival game Vintage Story has my full attention with the latest expansion
Vintage Story has a huge new version almost ready to release, with a couple of Release Candidates going up for the 1.14 release and it's looking awesome.
This is the survival game for those of you who love the blocky style of Minecraft but want something deeper, something much more complex and exciting. With full Linux support, Vintage Story is a good choice and the developer is definitely dedicated to their idea.
With the 1.14 update pulling in lots of often requested features including character customization, the "Steel Age" along with assorted items to build like a metal door and a mechanical powered Pulverizer building that can grind down things for you which looks awesome. Your body temperature now matters more too with clothing giving warmth, frost damage during harsh winters, lots of new blocks, new graphics with shader effects and lots more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 793 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tiger Lake + Renoir On Ubuntu Linux For Battery vs. AC Performance
Given the recent Intel presentation alleging AMD Ryzen laptop performance being worse on battery relative to the AC vs. battery performance seen with Intel EVO notebooks featuring Tiger Lake processors, I ran a mini comparison on my side to see whether there is any merit to Intel's information when testing under Ubuntu Linux. Here is just some initial data on my side when benchmarking AMD Ryzen "Renoir" versus Intel Core i7 "Tiger Lake" when running Ubuntu 20.10 and comparing the AC power versus battery performance.
Stable Kernels: 5.9.11, 5.4.80, 4.19.160, 4.14.209, 4.9.246 and 4.4.246
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.11 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.80 Linux 4.19.160 Linux 4.14.209 Linux 4.9.246 Linux 4.4.246
Manjaro ARM Beta3 for PinePhone brings camera, phone call, and gesture improvements
The latest beta of Manjaro ARM for the PinePhone brings a series of software updates and bug fixes. The kernel and default web browser, camera app, keyboard, and chat applications have all received updates. Phone call audio quality has been improved. And you you can now close applications by swiping upward on the thumbnail image in the task switcher. Manjaro ARM Beta3 with Phosh for the PinePhone is available for download from OSDN, and you can flash it to a microSD card using balenaEtcher or a similar tool.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 4 and Arduino
Recent comments
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago