Manjaro ARM Beta3 for PinePhone brings camera, phone call, and gesture improvements
The latest beta of Manjaro ARM for the PinePhone brings a series of software updates and bug fixes.
The kernel and default web browser, camera app, keyboard, and chat applications have all received updates. Phone call audio quality has been improved. And you you can now close applications by swiping upward on the thumbnail image in the task switcher.
Manjaro ARM Beta3 with Phosh for the PinePhone is available for download from OSDN, and you can flash it to a microSD card using balenaEtcher or a similar tool.
