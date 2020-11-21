Security Leftovers
-
Israel cyber directorate warns of remotely exploitable Drupal flaw
A warning has been issued by the Israel National Cyber Directorate about a critical remote code execution flaw in the Drupal content management system.
-
Australian legal industry provider Law In Order hit by Windows ransomware
Australian end-to-end document and digital solutions provider to the legal industry Law In Order says it has suffered a "cyber security incident" and has had to limit access to most of its website as a precaution.
-
Critical VMware Zero-Day Bug Allows Command Injection; Patch Pending
VMware explained it has no patch for a critical escalation-of-privileges bug that impacts both Windows and Linux operating systems and its Workspace One.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is warning of a zero-day bug affecting six VMware products including its Workspace One, Identity Manager and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.
The critical unpatched bug is a command injection vulnerability.
In a separate VMware advisory, the company did not indicate whether the vulnerability was under active attack. Tracked as CVE-2020-4006, the bug has a CVSS severity rating of 9.1 out of 10. The company said patches are “forthcoming” and that workarounds “for a temporary solution to prevent exploitation of CVE-2020-4006” are available.
-
Manchester United forced to take systems offline following cyberattack
Manchester United said in a statement Nov. 20 that it had extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk. It added that “our cyber defenses identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.”
Media channels including the club’s website, mobile app and streaming service were unaffected by the attack and no personal data is believed to have been stolen.
-
Apple's global security chief and two members of Sheriff's office indicted for alleged bribery
-
iPads for gun permits: Apple global security chief indicted in bribery case
The head of global security at Apple and two top officials from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and a local business owner have been accused in a grand jury indictment of exchanging bribes for concealed gun permits, the Morgan Hll Times, a newspaper in California, has reported.
-
Apple Security Head Charged With Bribery for Gun Licenses
A California district attorney accused Apple Inc. Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer of offering a bribe to state officials for gun licenses, according to indictments issued on Monday.
Moyer was named along with Santa Clara County Undersherrif Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen in a case that involved offering bribes in return for concealed firearms licenses, according to a court document and a statement from the Santa Clara district attorney’s office.
-
Apple head of security accused of offering iPads as bribes for concealed gun permits
A California grand jury has indicted Apple’s head of global security on charges that he tried to bribe Santa Clara County officials to procure firearms (CCW) licenses, according to a news release. Santa Clara district attorney Jeff Rosen alleges that Thomas Moyer offered 200 iPads — worth about $70,000 — to Capt. James Jensen and Undersheriff Rick Sung in the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office, in exchange for four concealed firearms licenses for Apple employees.
The charges came after a two-year investigation. “In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Undersheriff Sung and Cpt. Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff’s Office,” Rosen said in the news release. The iPads were never delivered, according to Rosen’s office, because Sung and Moyer became aware in 2019 that the district attorney was executing a search warrant for the sheriff department’s CCW records.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 686 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tiger Lake + Renoir On Ubuntu Linux For Battery vs. AC Performance
Given the recent Intel presentation alleging AMD Ryzen laptop performance being worse on battery relative to the AC vs. battery performance seen with Intel EVO notebooks featuring Tiger Lake processors, I ran a mini comparison on my side to see whether there is any merit to Intel's information when testing under Ubuntu Linux. Here is just some initial data on my side when benchmarking AMD Ryzen "Renoir" versus Intel Core i7 "Tiger Lake" when running Ubuntu 20.10 and comparing the AC power versus battery performance.
Stable Kernels: 5.9.11, 5.4.80, 4.19.160, 4.14.209, 4.9.246 and 4.4.246
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.11 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.80 Linux 4.19.160 Linux 4.14.209 Linux 4.9.246 Linux 4.4.246
Manjaro ARM Beta3 for PinePhone brings camera, phone call, and gesture improvements
The latest beta of Manjaro ARM for the PinePhone brings a series of software updates and bug fixes. The kernel and default web browser, camera app, keyboard, and chat applications have all received updates. Phone call audio quality has been improved. And you you can now close applications by swiping upward on the thumbnail image in the task switcher. Manjaro ARM Beta3 with Phosh for the PinePhone is available for download from OSDN, and you can flash it to a microSD card using balenaEtcher or a similar tool.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 4 and Arduino
Recent comments
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago