Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Feren OS, A First Look At Garuda Linux KDE "Dr4Gonized", and Trolling Linux
Feren OS Review - SANEST Defaults & Plasma Polish (Nov 2020) - YouTube
This review of Feren OS has been a long time coming. I've been keeping my eye on this one for a while, and with the November 2020 release snapshot - I think it just joined the big leagues.
A First Look At Garuda Linux KDE "Dr4Gonized" - YouTube
Recently I have been getting a lot of requests from viewers of the channel to take a look at a Linux distribution that I had never heard about--Garuda Linux. This is yet another Arch-based distro but it does some different things. Most notable is that it uses the Zen kernel and seems to be optimized for gamers.
Could Windows switch to the Linux kernel?
Programming Leftovers
Free Software: Curl, DOSEMU2, SFC, BookStack and Hantro
LibreOffice 7.1 Beta1 is available for testing
The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 7.1 Beta1 is available for testing! LibreOffice 7.1 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2021 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.1 Beta1 the second pre-release since the development of version 7.1 started at the end of May, 2020. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.1 Alpha1, 1131 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 245 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.
