Meet DevTerm: An Open Source Portable Linux Terminal For Developers
You may be familiar with Clockwork company, which earlier launched an open-source Linux-powered portable game console called GameShell for gamers.
Now, they’re back with another new portable and modular device called DevTerm for developers, which you can easily carry along wherever you go.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 800 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Assign Actions To Touchpad Gestures On Linux With Touchegg
The application runs in the background, transforming the multi-touch gestures you make on your touchpad into various desktop actions. For example, you can minimize a window by swiping down using 3 fingers, pinch in using 2 fingers to zoom in, etc. This is a demo video recorded by the Touchegg developer (image above credits also go to the dev).
Meet DevTerm: An Open Source Portable Linux Terminal For Developers
You may be familiar with Clockwork company, which earlier launched an open-source Linux-powered portable game console called GameShell for gamers. Now, they’re back with another new portable and modular device called DevTerm for developers, which you can easily carry along wherever you go.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
16 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 50 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago