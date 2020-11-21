Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Lubuntu 20.10, Tiling Potential, Destination Linux
-
Lubuntu 20.10 overview | Welcome to the Next Universe. - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Lubuntu 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Preselections Unlock BSPWMs True Tiling Potential - YouTube
A little while ago I looked at bspwm receptacles which provided one way to do manual tiling and today we're looking at another option in the form of bspwm preselections which let you turn bspwm into a manual tiler if you you really want to.
-
201: Interview with Tutanota Plus $6 Billion IPO for SUSE? - Destination Linux
Thank you to everyone who joined us LIVE to celebrate 200 Episodes of Destination Linux! We had an absolute blast during Game Fest and can’t wait to do another event in the near future! Thank you to everyone for helping us get to 200 episodes of the best darn Linux show on the planet. This week we have an interview with a representative from Tutanota, an open-source end-to-end encrypted email software and service. Then of course we have our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
-
OSMC's November update is here with Kodi v18.9
Last month, we released Debian Buster with Kodi v18.8. While this version had the majority of fixes backported from Kodi v18.9 which was still in progress, we've decided to issue a final release of the Kodi Leia series in the form of an 18.9 point release. Our focus will now be on enabling OSMC support for Kodi v19 (codename Matrix) which is now in beta release. This new version of Kodi will bring a significant number of improvements. However -- it should be noted that this new Kodi release will also introduce some caveats, and this is why we've chosen to polish the Kodi v18.x series of OSMC as much as possible, particularly as some users may need to stay on this version if there device is no longer supported or their add-ons do not work with the new version. Kodi Matrix upgrades its Python implementation from Python 2.x to Python 3.x. While the majority of add-ons have already been updated to support this new version, you may find that some add-ons do not work. Furthermore, Raspberry Pi 0, 1 and Vero 2 will no longer be supported, meaning that this release will be the final supported version for these devices.
Blender 2.91 Released
The fourth major release in 2020 is here to further improve the user experience, adding powerful new booleans, better cloth sculpting with support for collisions, volume objects modifiers, outline, improved animation tools and so much more. Also: Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements - Phoronix
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Games: Metro Exodus and Godot
