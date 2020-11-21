Blender 2.91 Released with Better Cloth Sculpting, Faster Video Encoding and Decoding
Highlights of Blender 2.91 include better cloth sculpting with collision support for the Sculpt Cloth brush and filter, a new Sculpt Trim tool for cutting and adding geometry using box or lasso gestures, new Simulation Target property for simulating cloth effects, and new Boundary brush for controlling the shape of mesh boundaries.
To improve modeling, a new Exact solver is included in this release to handle complex geometry, along with better Intersect Knife and Intersect Boolean, the ability to use a collection as boolean, new options for the Subdivision Surface modifier, better loop select tools in UV Editor, as well as Split Viewport and Render Resolution in Ocean Modifier.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 505 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Best 21 Open-source Headless CMS for 2020
A headless CMS (content management system) is a backend system which works the content available through API (RESTful API or GraphQL). It's built to give the developers the possibilities to create what they want. The API-driven headless approach is trending right now especially for enterprise users and developers. Headless CMS programs can be used as a backend for mobile apps, static generated websites with frameworks like Next, Nuxt, Gridsome and Hugo which also supports server-side rendering. They can be also used to manage IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Also: 17 Best Open-source Self-hosted Commenting Systems
Secuity Leftovers
today's howtos
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Unfettered Freedom, Coder Radio, TLLTS, FLOSS Weekly
Recent comments
27 min 21 sec ago
52 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago