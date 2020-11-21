ZDNet and Linux often provide a good chance for a laugh
The site's security writer, Catalin Cimpanu, has form [1, 2, 3] in screwing up when he writes about Linux. And ZDNet has a person on staff, Stephen J. Vaughan-Nicholls, who knows the Linux very well. So why exactly the kind of dross that was published on 24 November was ever allowed to pass the editor's knife is puzzling.
To details. In this case, Cimpanu was writing about a botnet known as Stantinko, a new version of which has apparently been detected by the Israeli security firm Intezer and detailed in a blog post which was shared with Cimpanu before being made available to world+dog.
Before I go any further, let me say that i have reported on Intezer at least thrice, and they are sound when it comes to their research. There is no hyperbole and when they say something, they have enough evidence to do so.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Best 21 Open-source Headless CMS for 2020
A headless CMS (content management system) is a backend system which works the content available through API (RESTful API or GraphQL). It's built to give the developers the possibilities to create what they want. The API-driven headless approach is trending right now especially for enterprise users and developers. Headless CMS programs can be used as a backend for mobile apps, static generated websites with frameworks like Next, Nuxt, Gridsome and Hugo which also supports server-side rendering. They can be also used to manage IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Also: 17 Best Open-source Self-hosted Commenting Systems
Secuity Leftovers
today's howtos
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Unfettered Freedom, Coder Radio, TLLTS, FLOSS Weekly
Recent comments
27 min 21 sec ago
52 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago