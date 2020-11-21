Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Unfettered Freedom, Coder Radio, TLLTS, FLOSS Weekly
Unfettered Freedom Ep. 12 - Linus on M1 Mac, Snaps 2020, Funtoo, Sabayon, Fedora Pipewire, Systemd
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software.
Smoked Laptops | Coder Radio 389
Mike buys a laptop live on air while Chris worries about the turkey.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 882
thanksgiving, ardor, odin, ready player two
FLOSS Weekly 606: The Future of Stuff - Digital Ownership and Rights
In our conversation about The Future of Stuff with its author Vinay Gupta, we discuss the founding role of Free Software in the digital world. We'll also talk about the need to list and protect human rights that were barely imaginable in the old physical world—and the radical ways we might make that happen. Vinay is the founder of Mattereum, a London-based fintech company using legally-enforceable smart contracts to enable the sale, lease, and transfer of physical property and other legal rights. He is a technologist and policy analyst interested in how specific technologies can close or create new avenues for decision-makers. This interest has taken him through cryptography, energy policy, defense, security, resilience, and disaster management arenas. He is perhaps best known for his work on the Hexayurt Project, a public domain disaster relief shelter designed to be built from commonly-available materials, and Ethereum, a distributed network designed to handle smart contracts.
The Best 21 Open-source Headless CMS for 2020
A headless CMS (content management system) is a backend system which works the content available through API (RESTful API or GraphQL). It's built to give the developers the possibilities to create what they want. The API-driven headless approach is trending right now especially for enterprise users and developers. Headless CMS programs can be used as a backend for mobile apps, static generated websites with frameworks like Next, Nuxt, Gridsome and Hugo which also supports server-side rendering. They can be also used to manage IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Also: 17 Best Open-source Self-hosted Commenting Systems
Secuity Leftovers
today's howtos
