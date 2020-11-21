today's howtos
-
How to get Linux kernel 5.8 and 5.9 in Debian 10
Debian 10 sits at Linux kernel 4.19. While this kernel version isn’t exactly the oldest release ever, it’s undoubtedly out of date. However, it is possible to install more modern versions of the kernel.
-
How to install Reaper on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Reaper on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Reaper is a very powerful tool for audio editing, but it is difficult to learn, so please use their startup guide. You can also use it as a voice-changer, for discord, etc.
-
How to install Lyrebird on Linux Mint 20 - a Voice Changer for Discord - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Lyrebird on Linux Mint 20, which is a voice changer for Discord.
-
Oracle VirtualBox – how to clone virtual machine terminal bash command line – how to tidy up snapshots and consolidate free disk space
-
How to Install and Use Thonny Python IDE on Linux
Thonny is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for Python beginners. It is created with Python and released under MIT License. It is cross-platform and can run in Linux, macOS, Windows.
-
How to easily install git on Linux | 2021 - LinuxH2O
This article is a quick guide on how to install git on different Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, etc.
Git is an open-source, cross-platform version control system. It is used to track and maintain changes for a set of files. The tool is mainly popular with programmers for their projects. However, the tool can also be used for any sort of scenario that requires changes to files from time to time.
Git was developed by Linus Torvalds in 2005 to manage the Linux kernel development.
-
The Best 21 Open-source Headless CMS for 2020
A headless CMS (content management system) is a backend system which works the content available through API (RESTful API or GraphQL). It's built to give the developers the possibilities to create what they want. The API-driven headless approach is trending right now especially for enterprise users and developers. Headless CMS programs can be used as a backend for mobile apps, static generated websites with frameworks like Next, Nuxt, Gridsome and Hugo which also supports server-side rendering. They can be also used to manage IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Also: 17 Best Open-source Self-hosted Commenting Systems
