Today in Techrights
- Boycott ZDNet Unless You Fancy Being Lied to
- The UPC and Unitary Patent Song
- Open Letter to the German Greens on UPC and Software Patents: Don’t Betray Your Voters and Your Promises, or You Will Regret it
- [Meme] One Step Away From Replacing Patent Examiners With 'Hey Hi' (AI)
- European Patent Office (EPO) Reduced to 'Justice Over the Telephone' and Decree by E-mail
- Making Free Software Work for Users
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 25, 2020
- Links 26/11/2020: AV Linux 2020.11.23 and Blender 2.91 Release
- Links 25/11/2020: GamerOS and Biden Transition in Motion
- An Orwellian December
- The Non-Technical (or Lesser Technical) Software User That Wants Software Freedom
Hands-On: Adventures with Ubuntu Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4
With the introduction of the Raspberry Pi 4 series, with more than 1GB of memory, it has become much more practical to install and run Linux distributions other than the standard Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian). So it's time for me to give Ubuntu a try again, and see how it goes. The first part of this task is simply deciding what version of Ubuntu to install – and that is nowhere near as easy as it sounds. Those who are familiar with Ubuntu and the RPi will know that the Ubuntu Mate project has had a Raspberry Pi version for quite some time, while the "official" Ubuntu Raspberry Pi distribution has only come out recently, and is only available for the Raspberry Pi 4. I will be looking at both of these.
LibreOffice & Open Document Promotion Poster
Continuing LibreOffice Shortcuts poster, here's educational poster I made to spread LibreOffice's ODT - ODS - ODP to all people in all countries. These formats are known with the name Open Document Format and these are better than Microsoft's. The goal of this poster is to invite people to change their habits of saving as DOC - XLS - PPT formats into saving as ODT - ODS - ODP formats which are better. This poster is an English adaptation of my Indonesian version few years ago. I encourage you to place this on your schools, offices, websites, blogs, social media, and other places. You are free to adapt and share it with your own language. If you are curious, download LibreOffice application here for Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux. Okay, now let's share once again!
Pro1 X smartphone with physical keyboard passes $500,000 via Indiegogo
If you are searching for a smartphone with a physical keyboard you may be interested in the Pro1 X smartphone, a device capable of running a number of different operating systems including Android, Ubuntu, Lineage and more. Launched by Indiegogo earlier this month the campaign has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 850 backers with still 16 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $679 or £507, offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Pro1 X Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Pro1 X project review the promotional video below.
Android Leftovers
