today's howtos
How to Install ElkArte Forum with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on CentOS 8
ElkArte is a free and open-source forum software based on Simple Machine Forum. In this tutorial, we will show you howto install ElkArte with Let's Encrypt SSL on CentOS 8.
How to Fix 'Repository does not have a release file' Error in Ubuntu
When installing software on Ubuntu, sometimes you may be required to add third-party PPAs. Adding PPAs enables you to access software packages that have not been included in official Ubuntu repositories. Sometimes, when updating your system or installing software packages, you may run into an error indicating that the added PPA does not have a release file.
This error is quite frustrating as it limits your ability to manage software packages in an efficient manner. In this guide, we will guide you on how you can resolve this issue and go back to using your system without an issue.
How To Install Dotnet Core on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot [Ed: If for some reason you wish to help Microsoft]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dotnet Core on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The .NET Core is a free and open-source software framework and open-source software framework. It is developed by Microsoft. It is developed by Microsoft. .NET Core is a very powerful framework. It is usually used to develop web applications.
How to install steam on ArcoLinux | Arcolinux.com
The motto of ArcoLinux is Learn, have fun and enjoy.
This is the have fun part for sure.
We install steam via the terminal.
The desktop you install steam on does not matter.
How to manage Linux permissions for users, groups, and others | Enable Sysadmin
How to manage permissions and ownership for users, groups, and all others to resources such as directories and files.
How to set up DaVinci Resolve for High Resolution displays in Linux - Real Linux User
The non linear video editor DaVinci Resolve on Linux is an incredible free tool, but does not give correct out of the box scaling for high resolution displays, so it will show an UI with very small icons and characters. Even on my 4K 32 inch monitor DaVinci Resolve is at first start up almost unusable, so if you have for example a smaller 27 inch monitor with the same 4K or higher resolution, the UI components are terribly small. In this short article I will show how you can change the scaling of DaVinci Resolve. So join me to see how to set up DaVinci Resolve for High Resolution displays in Linux.
Hands-On: Adventures with Ubuntu Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4
With the introduction of the Raspberry Pi 4 series, with more than 1GB of memory, it has become much more practical to install and run Linux distributions other than the standard Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian). So it's time for me to give Ubuntu a try again, and see how it goes. The first part of this task is simply deciding what version of Ubuntu to install – and that is nowhere near as easy as it sounds. Those who are familiar with Ubuntu and the RPi will know that the Ubuntu Mate project has had a Raspberry Pi version for quite some time, while the "official" Ubuntu Raspberry Pi distribution has only come out recently, and is only available for the Raspberry Pi 4. I will be looking at both of these.
LibreOffice & Open Document Promotion Poster
Continuing LibreOffice Shortcuts poster, here's educational poster I made to spread LibreOffice's ODT - ODS - ODP to all people in all countries. These formats are known with the name Open Document Format and these are better than Microsoft's. The goal of this poster is to invite people to change their habits of saving as DOC - XLS - PPT formats into saving as ODT - ODS - ODP formats which are better. This poster is an English adaptation of my Indonesian version few years ago. I encourage you to place this on your schools, offices, websites, blogs, social media, and other places. You are free to adapt and share it with your own language. If you are curious, download LibreOffice application here for Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux. Okay, now let's share once again!
Pro1 X smartphone with physical keyboard passes $500,000 via Indiegogo
If you are searching for a smartphone with a physical keyboard you may be interested in the Pro1 X smartphone, a device capable of running a number of different operating systems including Android, Ubuntu, Lineage and more. Launched by Indiegogo earlier this month the campaign has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 850 backers with still 16 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $679 or £507, offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Pro1 X Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Pro1 X project review the promotional video below.
