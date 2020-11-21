today's howtos
-
Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In CentOS - OSTechNix
A "sudo" user can run an administrative task or command which a normal user is not allowed to. This guide explains how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in CentOS and other RHEL-based systems. The steps given below are tested in CentOS 8 minimal edition, however it should work on other RPM-based systems as well.
-
How To Install Moodle on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Moodle is an Open Source Course Management System (CMS), also known as a Learning Management System (LMS) or a Virtual Learning Environment (VLE). It has become very popular among educators around the world as a tool for creating online dynamic web sites for their students. Moodle brings features to include assignment submission, online quizzes, wiki, grading, instant messages, discussion boards, and others. But since it’s modular software, it can be extended via plugins to add extra functionality.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Moodle course management system (CMS) on CentOS 8.
-
Solve error: cannot communicate with server dial unix /run/snapd.socket - Linux Shout
Then this is because, after installation, the Daemon of SNAP is have not started yet and needs to start and enable manually by the user.
-
Running Multiple MariaDB Instances on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – Linux Hint
At times you may need to run multiple instances of the MariaDB database server software on the same computer/server. MariaDB has an official tool mysqld_multi to run multiple instances of the MariaDB database server software on the same computer/server.
In this article, I am going to show you how to run multiple MariaDB database server instances on the same computer/server running the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system. So, let’s get started.
-
Simple guide to install MongoDB on Ubuntu - LinuxTechLab
MongoDB is an open-source general-purpose, document-based NoSQL database server which uses JSON documents. It is created keeping the current requirements of the cloud era & application developers in mind. It boasts many features, some of which are,
Schemaless
Provides replication
Easy to scale-out
index on any attribute
auto-sharding
Deep/rich query abilities, etc
-
The Calamares Series – everything you need to know about Calamares
Like always some of the videos contain more information than the title suggests
-
Everything you need to know about pacman
-
Orchestrate event-driven, distributed services with Serverless Workflow and Kubernetes - Red Hat Developer
Serverless workflows have gained renewed interest and usefulness with the rise of serverless architectures. Once seen as centralized and monolithic, they now play a key role in cloud-based event and service orchestration. Until recently, there was no vendor-neutral way to describe service orchestration, so developers were dependent on vendors and vendor implementations. We realized that we needed a common, standards-based language for describing serverless workflows.
In this article, we introduce the Serverless Workflow specification, now in its 0.5 version release. Our goal with this project is to empower anyone to develop serverless workflow libraries, tooling, and infrastructure for modeling workflows across different cloud platforms.
-
Qt Desktop Days Outline/Talks
Android Leftovers
Open Source/Linux Communities To Join and Enjoy
Looking for user communities and online forums is one of the very first things any new open source user would normally do after making the switch. These communities can be useful either to provide technical help or just general discussion about various topics in the open source world. People simply like to share their thoughts and ideas with other people who are interested in the same topic as they are. And open source or Linux aren’t different in that regard. Let us together explore some possible online open source communities to join.
