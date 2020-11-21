Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

4 questions about AI ethics and how open source can help

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 27th of November 2020 09:59:48 AM Filed under
OSS

As a high school student, I've become very interested in artificial intelligence (AI), which is emerging as one of the most impactful innovations of recent times. This past summer, I was selected for the AI4ALL program, where we learned how to develop AI systems using Python.

For my final project, I created an object-detection program and integrated it with a virtual drone simulation. Throughout the project, I was able to use open source frameworks, including TensorFlow, Keras, Scikit-learn, and PyTorch, to aid in developing the object-detection machine learning (ML) algorithm process.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Connect to WiFi Using Terminal in Arch Linux and Other Distros

This quick guide explains the steps you need to set up and connect to WiFi using terminal in Arch Linux and other distros. Read more

Android Leftovers

New Systemd 247 Is Out For Linux Operating System As Major Release

Systemd, a controversial system and service manager for Linux operating systems, has a major version release as Systemd 247. Speaking of new changes, systemd 247 has added a new service called systemd-oomd to monitor and take action on processes when memory or swap goes above the configured limits. Systemd, a controversial system and service manager for Linux operating systems, has a major version release as Systemd 247. Speaking of new changes, systemd 247 has added a new service called systemd-oomd to monitor and take action on processes when memory or swap goes above the configured limits. Read more

Comparing the similarities and differences between inner source and open source

Open source software (OSS) has been around since the 1990s and has thrived, quickly growing to become mainstream. It is now more well understood around the world than it has ever been before. Some refer to it as FOSS to highlight the Freedom part of open source (Free and Open Source Software). And in 2014, at OSCON, the term "inner source" was debuted, and people started talking about how to use the principles of open source, but inside of a company. It raised several questions for those unfamiliar with the term, which I hope to answer with this article. For example, what is similar about the two, what is different, the company roles involved in the two, is inner source taking the energy away from open source, etc. These are all fair questions, and as my organization practices both and is involved in both movements, I want to take some time to share insight with this audience as a developer, as a company, and as an open source enthusiast. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6