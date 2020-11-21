today's leftovers
MicroOS & Kubic: New Lighter Minimum Hardware Requirements
openSUSE MicroOS has been getting a significant amount of great attention lately.
We’d like to thank everyone who has reviewed and commented on what we are doing lately. One bit of clear feedback we received loud and clear was that the Minimum Hardware requirement of 20 GB disk space was surprisingly large for an Operating System calling itself MicroOS. We agree! And so we’ve reviewed and retuned that requirement.
Windows REvil ransomware used to compromise Argentina portal
Argentina's official country portal has been hit by malicious attackers using the Windows REVil ransomware who claim they have exfiltrated 50GB of information.
Pipeline - The Critical Risk at the Edge
We are at a critical decision point, but we do have choices. There’s no magic answer to adapt to the massively changing conditions that we’re all facing around the world. We can cling to old approaches and a fast path to extinction, or we can disrupt the norm and evolve as a global community to transform to next-generation strategies.
At the forefront of these strategies is 5G mobile network technology combined with highly distributed edge computing on cloud-native platforms. Everywhere around the globe, operators are aggressively testing and deploying innovative 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) technologies and solutions. As these solutions are rapidly being rolled out around the world, there is a compelling opportunity for them to have a sweeping impact on the entire economy.
Access free, high-quality images from HDRI Haven | Opensource.com
An HDRI is a "high dynamic range image." In a single image, cameras struggle to capture both the darkest and brightest parts of the scene. This is why when you photograph someone in front of a bright window, you're either going to end up with them being just a silhouette or the window area appearing solid white. An HDRI doesn't have that limitation because it's composed of several photographs of the scene captured at different exposures. In the case of the images on HDRI Haven, they're full 360° panoramic images with high dynamic range. In Greg’s words, it's a means of "copy/pasting" the lighting from a given environment so you can use it in your 3D scenes for realistic lighting.
The CC0 license is basically the same as putting your work into the public domain and "enables scientists, educators, artists and other creators and owners of copyright or database-protected content to waive those interests in their works and thereby place them as completely as possible in the public domain, so that others may freely build upon, enhance and reuse the works for any purposes without restriction under copyright or database law."
Connect to WiFi Using Terminal in Arch Linux and Other Distros
This quick guide explains the steps you need to set up and connect to WiFi using terminal in Arch Linux and other distros.
Android Leftovers
New Systemd 247 Is Out For Linux Operating System As Major Release
Systemd, a controversial system and service manager for Linux operating systems, has a major version release as Systemd 247. Speaking of new changes, systemd 247 has added a new service called systemd-oomd to monitor and take action on processes when memory or swap goes above the configured limits. Systemd, a controversial system and service manager for Linux operating systems, has a major version release as Systemd 247. Speaking of new changes, systemd 247 has added a new service called systemd-oomd to monitor and take action on processes when memory or swap goes above the configured limits.
Comparing the similarities and differences between inner source and open source
Open source software (OSS) has been around since the 1990s and has thrived, quickly growing to become mainstream. It is now more well understood around the world than it has ever been before. Some refer to it as FOSS to highlight the Freedom part of open source (Free and Open Source Software). And in 2014, at OSCON, the term "inner source" was debuted, and people started talking about how to use the principles of open source, but inside of a company. It raised several questions for those unfamiliar with the term, which I hope to answer with this article. For example, what is similar about the two, what is different, the company roles involved in the two, is inner source taking the energy away from open source, etc. These are all fair questions, and as my organization practices both and is involved in both movements, I want to take some time to share insight with this audience as a developer, as a company, and as an open source enthusiast.
