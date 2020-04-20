Linux Candy: XScreenSaver – Framework and collection of screensavers
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Screen savers display an animation that consistently changes so that a static image isn’t left on the screen for any length of time.
Screen savers are a legacy from an earlier technology. They are certainly misnamed in today’s scene. They don’t “save” your monitor unless you’ve managed to connect your PC to an ancient CRT monitor. But they can still bring enjoyment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1144 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago