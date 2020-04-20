today's howtos
-
How to Install and Use Flatpak on Linux
In this guide, we focus on how you can install Flatpak and use it across various Linux distributions.
-
How to create a Linux RPM package | Enable Sysadmin
You've written a great script that you want to distribute, so why not package it as an RPM?
-
How to Install PHP 8 on Ubuntu - Cloudbooklet
Install PHP 8 on Ubuntu. This guide let you learn how install the latest PHP version 8 and upgrade to latest on your Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 systems or your Ubuntu server on any VPS or any Cloud or any Dedicated hosting and configure it with Apache and Nginx.
The latest PHP 8 is officially released on November 26th, 2020. It comes with a number of new features and a few incompatibilities that you should be aware of before upgrading from the previous version.
This installation is tested on Google Cloud Platform with a Compute Compute Engine VM Instance. This set up will work on all Linux servers.
-
Full Circle Magazine #163
-
How To Setup Firewall using FirewallD on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to setup a Firewall using FirewallD on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FirewallD is an alternative to the iptables service, for dynamically managing a system’s firewall with support for network (or firewall) zones and provides a D-Bus interface for managing configurations. Starting with CentOS 7, FirewallD replaces iptables as the default firewall management tool.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step Setup Firewall using FirewallD on CentOS 8.
-
How to install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 / Debian 10 - LinuxH2O
In this article, you will learn how to install the latest PHP version 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Debian 10, and their derivative distributions.
PHP is one of the most popular server-side scripting languages. Most of the websites on the internet are using PHP including Facebook, Yahoo, Wikipedia. There are many frameworks that are also built with PHP, like WordPress, Codeigniter, Laravel, etc.
This article will guide on how to install the latest stable release of PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu, Debian, and their derivatives like Mint, MX Linux, Elementary OS, POP OS, Zorin OS, etc.
-
[Old] How to install XRDP (Remote Desktop) Server on Centos 8
XRDP is an open-source implementation of the Microsoft Remote Desktop (RDP) that allows you to graphically control your system. With RDP, you can log in to the remote machine the same as you had logged into the local machine. It uses Port 3389 for its connection. In this tutorial, we will look at how to set up the Remote desktop Connection on Centos 8.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 881 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago