Games: GDevelop, Itch, Gravity in Space and OBS Studio
Event-driven game engine GDevelop has a new release with a built-in Asset Store | GamingOnLinux
Continuing to make game and app development easier to get into, the event-driven free and open source game engine GDevelop has an interesting new release available.
The latest release tagged as 5.0.0-beta102 adds in an easy to use free Asset Store, enabling you to quickly pick from various public domain assets (with full credit to authors and links) to include in projects from sprites to particle effects. It's a wonderful idea, and makes prototyping even easier to get into.
For the Black Friday 2020 sale, itch.io are giving 100% to developers
Gravity in Space might be the most unique (and weirdest) space shooter I've ever seen | GamingOnLinux
Currently in development with a release planned to happen in 2021, Gravity in Space is a fully 3D space shooter with six degrees of freedom.
This is not a traditional space shooter though, it's not an arcade-like experience either and not a Descent-like either. You are in space, controlling a strange little spaceship-ball with a peculiar cannon on the top. The developer describes it as an "ultimate synthesis of an astrodynamics simulation and an action shooter". Gravity in Space bounds you to Newton's laws of motion, making you think differently to control your craft indirectly with "no air resistance, no maximum speed, no limits".
OBS Studio 26.1 in testing with a Release Candidate out now, adds Virtual Camera on Linux | GamingOnLinux
OBS Studio, the free and open source one-stop solution for video capture and livestreaming has a new release coming with the first Release Candidate for OBS Studio 26.1 out now.
