Jussi Pakkanen: How Apple might completely take over end users' computers

Friday 27th of November 2020 04:30:54 PM
Mac

Many people are concerned about Apple's ongoing attempts to take more and more control of end user machines from their users. Some go so far as to say that Apple won't be happy until they have absolute and total control over all programs running on end user devices, presumably so that they can enforce their 30% tax on every piece of software. Whether this is true or not we don't really know.

What we can do instead is a thought experiment. If that was their end goal, how would they achieve it? What steps would they take to obtain this absolute control? Let's speculate.

More in Tux Machines

Best USB bootable distros of 2020

Trimmed distros aren’t only designed for ageing hardware. In fact, there are several lean distros that have been pruned and tuned and optimized for booting off of USB. There are several uses for shoving Linux distros inside a USB flash drive. For instance, they can be quite handy when you need to use somebody else’s computer. Or, perhaps you need to boot into a live Linux environment to troubleshoot issues with your computer, or perhaps to transfer data from a dying disk. Read more

Why MX Linux reminds me of old-school Linux--in the best ways

You might not know this, but according to Distrowatch, MX Linux is currently the No. 1 most downloaded Linux distribution. You're probably thinking, "MXWhat?" That's right, a distribution that seemingly came out of nowhere has shot up the ranks to the top of the class...sort of. MX Linux isn't all that new. In fact, it's been around since 2014. MX Linux was created as a cooperation between former MEPIS Linux communities and antiX, a lightweight, systemd-free Linux distribution. Although MX Linux defaults to the Xfce desktop as their flagship, you can download and install versions with KDE or Fluxbox for either a slightly more modern desktop (KDE) or a throwback to old-school Linux (Fluxbox). Read more

Raspberry Pi alternative seeed Odyssey: Assembly is challenging, but it's worth it

I was recently sent a combination of the seeed Odyssey single board computer and the seeed re_computer case for review. I've always found these types of computers to be an incredibly valuable part of the IT landscape because they are so versatile. Use them as a desktop or a kiosk. IoT? Sure, why not? Cluster them together for a small container deployment? Of course. Anywhere you need a tiny form factor computer, you've got a solution. The Raspberry Pi is the gold standard of single board computers. When seeed reached out to me, my first inclination was, "You're not Raspberry Pi." Then again, I've always been a champion of the underdog, so why not give it a go? Read more

