Audiocasts/Shows: Lubuntu, Bad Voltage, Linux Gaming and Linux in the Ham Shack
-
How to install Lubuntu 20.10 - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install Lubuntu 20.10.
-
Bad Voltage 3×17: Such People In’t
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which the reality distortion field is strong in this one, the middle name game continues unsuccessfully...
-
Linux Gaming and Lonely Noobs (w/ Batcastle of Drauger OS) - YouTube
Welcome to the first in a series of conversations with Thomas of Drauger OS, a Linux distro optimized for gaming. Over the next few videos we'll discover his Linux origin story, hear about his new project that aims to help ALL gaming-focused Linux distributions, and learn more about Drauger OS.
-
LHS Episode #381: Enter the Dragon | Linux in the Ham Shack
Welcome to the 381st episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts discuss SpaceX, the spectrum around 5.9GHz, Open WebRX, the non-free part of free software, the latest release candidate of WSJT-X, Kali Linux and much more. Thank you for listening and have a fantastic Thanksgiving week.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago