LibreOffice Switch Promotion Poster
Continuing Open Document and Learn LibreOffice posters, here's the 3rd colorful educational poster to spread LibreOffice. Everyone can adapt and share freely this poster, for example, in schools with their own language. I wish this helps people switch from Microsoft Word - Excel - PowerPoint into the better program, that is Free Software, namely LibreOffice Writer - Calc - Impress. Let's share once again!
