IKOULA hosts Raspberry Pi 4 “micro server” for 4.99+ Euros per month Hosting services for Arm single board computers where you pay a monthly fee for a board, and have it hosted in a datacenter with Internet access and easy provisioning have been around for over six years. Last summer, we reported that Mythic Beasts and mini Nodes had added Raspberry Pi 4 hosting plans to their offerings, and others commented there were also other companies. But I’ve just been informed IKOULA, a hosting company based in France, had introduced Raspberry Pi 4 “micro server” hosting plans starting at just 4.99 Euros ex. VAT per month.

Video/Shows: Yacy, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Vs Ubuntu 20.10, Picom Yacy Is The Search Engine That Respects Your Privacy - YouTube Yacy is a decentralized, peer-to-peer web search engine. All users are equal with no central controlling authority. Access to the search functions is made by a locally running web server which provides a search box to enter search terms, and returns search results in a similar format to other popular search engines.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Vs Ubuntu 20.10 | Which Is The BEST Version? | 7 THINGS To Consider - YouTube Ubuntu 20.10, Groovy Gorilla is out and like all non-LTS releases, this version is packed with new features and changes. We get a ton of improvements in the user interface especially. With GNOME 3.38 bringing many advancements like an adjustable Application grid, an efficient calendar and so much more to this new Ubuntu, We now have 2 actively supported versions of Ubuntu to choose from. And they both are quite different from each other in how they look, how they behave, their support period, their target user base, and many other things.

Picom: Window Blur Should Always Be This Easy - YouTube Window blur has been an absolute pain with picom, you've had run really out of date forks that have other missing features that you might want but no longer because it can be done in the main picom fork.