Today in Techrights
- Sincere Thoughts About Outreachy
- Free Software Under Tyranny of Codes of Conduct as the Western Equivalent of Blasphemy Law (Corporations as the New Religion/Sponsors as Deities)
- Release: 4 More Documents and Letters About the Financial Siege at Europe's Second-Largest Institution
- One Year Ago: The Last EPO Demonstration Before COVID-19
- [Meme] Unified Patent Court Agreement (UPCA) is an Attack on Europe and the European Businesses That Don't Do Litigation
- Reasons EPO Staff Decided to Go on Strike This Year (Before or Until Coronavirus Prevented It)
- EPO Can Save Money by “Dropping Events Like the Inventor of the Year, Reducing the Number of Managers, Throwing Less Money at Consultants or Bringing the Boards of Appeal Back into Office Buildings.”
- The Real Fate of the UPC 'Stunt' in Germany Will be Known Next Month (or Next Year) and There Are Substantial Constitutional Barriers in the Way
- Microsoft Removes Free Software From GitHub Again, This Time for Motion Picture Association (MPA)
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 28, 2020
- Help Make Techrights (and Other Technology-Centric Sites) More Robust to Censorship by Setting Up More IPFS Nodes
- Microsoft Loves Linux and Android Apps Running on Windows Instead of GNU/Linux and Android Devices
- Links 28/11/2020: RenderDoc 1.11, GNOME 40 Scrolling Horizontally
- Nine Documents About the Financial Siege Against EPO Staff (Past, Present, and Future)
- EPO Senior Management (Cabal) “Essentially Deaf to the Proposals From Staff Representatives.”
- EPO Management, Led by António Campinos, Attempted to Stifle or Prevent Staff From Being Surveyed
- The European Patent Office's Central Staff Committee: Office Cannot Recruit Fit-for-Purpose Patent Examiners Anymore
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, November 27, 2020
- Links 27/11/2020: Jolla is 7, Diffoscope 162, MNT Reform Production
- The Time Coronavirus Helped EPO Management Prevent Staff From Protesting and Going on Strike (March 26th)
- Guarding Your Privacy With E2EE: Primer
-
IKOULA hosts Raspberry Pi 4 “micro server” for 4.99+ Euros per month
Hosting services for Arm single board computers where you pay a monthly fee for a board, and have it hosted in a datacenter with Internet access and easy provisioning have been around for over six years. Last summer, we reported that Mythic Beasts and mini Nodes had added Raspberry Pi 4 hosting plans to their offerings, and others commented there were also other companies. But I’ve just been informed IKOULA, a hosting company based in France, had introduced Raspberry Pi 4 “micro server” hosting plans starting at just 4.99 Euros ex. VAT per month.
Video/Shows: Yacy, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Vs Ubuntu 20.10, Picom
How to monitor file content while they change in Linux
Monitoring file changes in a real time is very easy to do task in Linux System. Directory, files, logs, etc. Changes can be easily monitored in real-time with the help of the watch command. The watch is easy to use the program to monitor changes in files or directories in Linux. It’s come by pre-installed in all Debian and arch-based Linux System. Check Watch is in system or not Execute the below command to know watch command is properly working in your system or not.
Android Leftovers
