Programming/Development: Rust, Python and More
-
Announcing Rustup 1.23.0 | Rust Blog
The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.23.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
[...]
The Rust team releases a new version every six weeks, bringing new features and bugfixes on a regular basis. Sometimes a regression slips into a stable release, and the team releases a "point release" containing fixes for that regression. For example, 1.45.1 and 1.45.2 were point releases of Rust 1.45.0, while 1.46.0 and 1.47.0 both had no point releases.
With rustup 1.22.1 or earlier if you wanted to use a stable release you were able to either install stable (which automatically updates to the latest one) or a specific version number, such as 1.48.0, 1.45.0 or 1.45.2. Starting from this release of rustup (1.23.0) you can also install a minor version without specifying the patch version, like 1.48 or 1.45. These "virtual" releases will always point to the latest patch release of that cycle, so rustup toolchain install 1.45 will get you a 1.45.2 toolchain.
-
Book club: Rust after the honeymoon
One of the first areas we discussed was data bearing enums – these have been very important to Bryan. In keeping with a pattern we all noted these take a construct that’s relatively commonly implemented by hand in C (or skipped as too much effort, as Lars found) and provides direct support in the language for it. For both Daniel and Lars this has been key to their enjoyment of Rust, it makes things that are good practice or common idioms in C and C++ into first class language features which makes them more robust and allows them to fade into the background in a way they can’t when done by hand.
[...]
This distracted us a bit from the actual content of the article and we had an interesting discussion of the issues with handling OS differences in filenames portably. Rather than mapping filenames onto a standard type within the language and then have to map back out into whatever representation the system actually uses Rust has an explicit type for filenames which must be explicitly converted on those occasions when it’s required, meaning that a lot of file handling never needs to worry about anything except the OS native format and doesn’t run into surprises. This is in keeping with Rust’s general approach to interfacing with things that can’t be represented in its abstractions, rather than hide things it keeps track of where things that might break the assumptions it makes are and requires the programmer to acknowledge and handle them explicitly. Both Lars and Daniel said that this made them feel a lot more confident in the code that they were writing and that they had a good handle on where complexity might lie, Lars noted that Rust is the first languages he’s felt comfortable writing multi threaded code in.
-
Top 4 Most Popular Programming Languages in November 2020
When starting out in the programming world, beginners often face the dilemma of choosing which programming language to learn first. Questions like, ‘What are the most popular programming languages,’ ‘Will the chosen language have any relevance in the future,’ ‘Where to learn to code,’ ‘Learning which language will provide more benefits professionally”, continue to rattle the minds. At the same time, while we worry about lagging in the fast-paced technological world, new programming languages (Elm, Rust, Kotlin, Elixir, Crystal, etc.) emerge, poised to overtake an older one. Furthermore, learning to code these languages is important as they provide programmers a crucial medium of connecting humans to computers. Since computers cannot comprehend the languages of the common man, these programmed commands can be used to control the behavior and output of a machine through accurate algorithms. Hence, helping us harness the power of computing in all human endeavors and projects.
-
2D Array – Linux Hint
A Two-dimensional (2D) array is an array of one dimensional (1D) arrays. The 1D array sizes are equal. The 2D array is also called a matrix with rows and columns.
-
Python Ternary Operator – Linux Hint
Ternary operators are Python built-in conditional operators that are used to evaluate the defined conditions. It evaluates the condition for being true or false. Like the if-else statement, it is another way of defining conditional statements. The ternary operator is defined in the single line. The if-else statement and ternary operator returns a similar output. The ternary operator was introduced in Python version 2.5. This article explains the Python ternary operator in detail with examples.
-
Python zfill() Function – Linux Hint
Owing to the versatility and availability of vast built-in modules, functions, and statements, Python is now a widely-used general-purpose programming language. The Python built-in features help programmers to perform complicated tasks very simply and efficiently. The zfill() is a Python built-in function that zeros on the left of the string to fill the specified width and return the string’s copy. It makes a padded string by adding zeros. This article demonstrates the use of the Python zfill() function.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1015 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FontManager 0.8 Released with Google Fonts Integration
The Font Manager 0.8.0 update introduces integration with Google Fonts, one of the largest online sources of freely licensed font families. Users can click the ‘G’ tool bar icon to instantly access more than 1,000 fonts distributed through Google’s type hub. Fonts can be display by name, recency, popularity, or ‘trending’, and filtered by font type, variation, and language support. Font families can be previewed instantaneously in an increasing-size ‘waterfall’ presentation (the exact text can be customised) or a big block of randomly placeholder text. Font size, colour, and background colour are all configurable too.
Top 5 Linux Server Malware and Rootkits Scanners
The theory that convinced most of us to join the Linux OS universe is its impenetrable nature. We were excited that using a Linux Operating system did not require us to have an anti-virus installed on our systems. As the latter statements might be true, we should be careful of using too many sweeteners to build up assumptions about the Linux operating system security metrics. We would not want to deal with any diabetic outcomes in the practical world. The Linux operating system is risk-free on paper but characterized by vulnerabilities in a production environment. These vulnerabilities entail risk-centered and harmful programs incubating viruses, rootkits, and ransomware. If you invest your skills to be a Linux OS administrator, you need to sharpen your security measures skills, especially when dealing with production servers. Big brands continue to invest in coping with evolving new security threats targeting the Linux OS. The evolution of these measures propels the development of adaptive security tools. They detect the malware and other flaws in a Linux system and initiate useful, corrective, and preventive mechanisms to counter the viable system threats.
today's leftovers
Programming/Development: Rust, Python and More
Recent comments
9 hours 50 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago