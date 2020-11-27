The theory that convinced most of us to join the Linux OS universe is its impenetrable nature. We were excited that using a Linux Operating system did not require us to have an anti-virus installed on our systems. As the latter statements might be true, we should be careful of using too many sweeteners to build up assumptions about the Linux operating system security metrics. We would not want to deal with any diabetic outcomes in the practical world. The Linux operating system is risk-free on paper but characterized by vulnerabilities in a production environment. These vulnerabilities entail risk-centered and harmful programs incubating viruses, rootkits, and ransomware. If you invest your skills to be a Linux OS administrator, you need to sharpen your security measures skills, especially when dealing with production servers. Big brands continue to invest in coping with evolving new security threats targeting the Linux OS. The evolution of these measures propels the development of adaptive security tools. They detect the malware and other flaws in a Linux system and initiate useful, corrective, and preventive mechanisms to counter the viable system threats.

The Font Manager 0.8.0 update introduces integration with Google Fonts, one of the largest online sources of freely licensed font families. Users can click the ‘G’ tool bar icon to instantly access more than 1,000 fonts distributed through Google’s type hub. Fonts can be display by name, recency, popularity, or ‘trending’, and filtered by font type, variation, and language support. Font families can be previewed instantaneously in an increasing-size ‘waterfall’ presentation (the exact text can be customised) or a big block of randomly placeholder text. Font size, colour, and background colour are all configurable too.

5 Reasons Why KDE Plasma = Best Desktop Environment KDE Plasma is my favorite desktop environment on Linux. In this video, I offer my Top 5 Reasons why I think KDE Plasma is the best desktop environment for me.

Inspired by the likes of Cube World, open source RPG Veloren has the biggest update yet | GamingOnLinux Currently in development and not yet considered a full game but still very impressive anyway, Veloren is a free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's a very exciting project to be following. Written in the popular Rust programming language it fully supports Linux, macOS and Windows. This latest release is the biggest yet, with overhauls to various parts of the game as well as introducing plenty of new features to keep players busy. [...] The full source code is up on GitLab.

Godot Engine - Godot's 2D engine gets several improvements for upcoming 4.0 While the focus of Godot 4.0 Vulkan rewrite has largely been enhancements to the 3D engine, the 2D side will also see several improvements. Improved Performance Thanks to Vulkan (which has a much lower draw-call cost than OpenGL), 2D itself in Godot 4.0 will see a speedup for free. But that's not the only reason, many internal improvements and optimizations also contribute to a smoother experience. Changes in memory allocation strategy and internal simplification in draw call logic make it much more efficient to manually call thousands of draw() functions from a node's _draw() callback. Many of these improvements will also accelerate GLES3 and GLES2 back-ends. Improved 2D lighting Godot 3.x supported 2D lighting, but this did not happen without several constraints. The main one was performance due to every light being rendered in a separate draw pass. This is no longer a problem in 4.0, as all lights are drawn in a single pass.

Auditing the CRLs in CRLite • Insufficient.Coffee Since Firefox Nightly is now using CRLite to determine if enrolled websites’ certificates are revoked, it’s useful to dig into the data to answer why a given certificate issuer gets enrolled or not. Ultimately this is a matter of whether the CRLs for a given issuer are available to CRLite, and are valid, but the Internet is a messy place, and sometimes things don’t work as planned. If an issuing CA is not enrolled in CRLite, the Mozilla infrastructure emits enough information to figure out what went wrong.

How to install FreeBSD on Raspberry Pi? (step-by-step guide) FreeBSD is an original operating system you can install on Raspberry Pi to experiment a bit outside Linux. But the process is not always easy if you are used to working on Debian-like systems. Today, we’ll see how to install it on a Raspberry Pi, to configure it and use it like almost like any other operating system.

October/November in KDE Itinerary A lot has happened around KDE Itinerary in the past two months again, since the last summary blog. All components will be part of the KDE release service starting with the 20.12 series, we got a new backend server for the station maps, arrival and departure platforms are now properly identified, and much more. [...] The biggest news behind the scenes is that the new backend for maps.kde.org is now finally live! This gives us up-to-date OSM data for the train station maps, with a lot more detail and various precision loss issues fixed. Most visible is probably that we now also see platform section labels and ticket machines, as well as almost all geometry reassembly glitches being fixed now. This work not only helps KDE Itinerary, but also the primary user of this system, Marble. A big thank you to the sysadmin team for making that happen! A number of things are happening around KDE’s Android infrastructure as well, which KDE Itinerary relies upon. See the dedicated post on that.

About Asus Chromebox – Linux Hint In partnership with Google, Asus joined the bandwagon in reinventing desktops into smaller forms and integrating Chrome OS into it, breathing new life to the declining traditional forms. Asus Chromebox is an elegantly-styled, lightweight, compact, and versatile desktop. It’s highly favored by users who only need the basics of a desktop computer, such as web browsing, video streaming, and simple file processing. Furthermore, it has full support for Android apps on Google play. The price tag is also pocket-friendly, especially if you are content with lower-end models. There is also no need to install anti-virus software as the built-in security with Chrome OS automatically installs updates and fixes, keeping it safe from some malware and viruses. Although Asus Chromebox has not been the first in the market, it has been making waves since its introduction in 2014.