today's howtos
-
Renaming and reshaping Scylla tables using scylla-migrator
We have recently faced a problem where some of the first Scylla tables we created on our main production cluster were not in line any more with the evolved schemas that recent tables are using.
This typical engineering problem requires either to keep those legacy tables and data queries or to migrate it to the more optimal model with the bandwagon of applications to be modified to query the data the new way… That’s something nobody likes doing but hey, we don’t like legacy at Numberly so let’s kill that one!
To overcome this challenge we used the scylla-migrator project and I thought it could be useful to share this experience.
-
How to manage users in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
User management on Linux can be done in three complementary ways. You can use the graphical tools provided by your distribution. These tools have a look and feel that depends on the distribution. If you are a novice Linux user on your home system, then use the graphical tool that is provided by your distribution. This will make sure that you do not run into problems.
Another option is to use command line tools like useradd, usermod, gpasswd, passwd and others. Server administrators are likely to use these tools, since they are familiar and very similar across many different distributions. This guide will focus on these command line tools.
A third and rather extremist way is to edit the local configuration files directly using vi (or vipw/vigr). Do not attempt this as a novice on production systems!
-
How To Install Django on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Django is the most popular Python web framework designed to help developers build secure, scalable, and maintainable web applications. Django is free and open-source software, fast and stable which allows you to create a complex website with less coding.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Django Web Framework on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
How to run a program as another user on Linux - The Linux Juggernaut
The sudo program allows a user to start a program with the credentials of another user. Before this works, the system administrator has to set up the /etc/sudoers file. This can be useful to delegate administrative tasks to another user (without giving the root password). The screenshot below shows the usage of sudo.
User ‘rd’ received the right to run useradd with the credentials of root. This allows ‘rd’ to create new users on the system without becoming root and without knowing the root password.
-
Terraform with AWS S3 and DynamoDB for Remote State Files
By default, Terraform state files are generated locally. This is not ideal when you have multiple people working on a project.
-
How to Install PHP 8 on CentOS 7/8
-
Testing xdotool linux tool .
Xdotool is a free and open source command line tool for simulating mouse clicks and keystrokes.
You can create beautiful scrips and tools with this command.
-
How to Turn Your Raspberry Pi into a Plex Streaming Media Server | Tom's Hardware
Now that Ubuntu Desktop is available for Raspberry Pi 4, users no longer need to fiddle with terminal commands to enjoy Plex Media Server on Raspberry Pi. In this article, we will set up Ubuntu Desktop and turn our Raspberry Pi into a streaming media server. We have chosen Plex Media Server since it is available in the Ubuntu Appliance portfolio. Check out our recent article on the Ubuntu Appliance portfolio for Raspberry Pi here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 539 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FontManager 0.8 Released with Google Fonts Integration
The Font Manager 0.8.0 update introduces integration with Google Fonts, one of the largest online sources of freely licensed font families. Users can click the ‘G’ tool bar icon to instantly access more than 1,000 fonts distributed through Google’s type hub. Fonts can be display by name, recency, popularity, or ‘trending’, and filtered by font type, variation, and language support. Font families can be previewed instantaneously in an increasing-size ‘waterfall’ presentation (the exact text can be customised) or a big block of randomly placeholder text. Font size, colour, and background colour are all configurable too.
Top 5 Linux Server Malware and Rootkits Scanners
The theory that convinced most of us to join the Linux OS universe is its impenetrable nature. We were excited that using a Linux Operating system did not require us to have an anti-virus installed on our systems. As the latter statements might be true, we should be careful of using too many sweeteners to build up assumptions about the Linux operating system security metrics. We would not want to deal with any diabetic outcomes in the practical world. The Linux operating system is risk-free on paper but characterized by vulnerabilities in a production environment. These vulnerabilities entail risk-centered and harmful programs incubating viruses, rootkits, and ransomware. If you invest your skills to be a Linux OS administrator, you need to sharpen your security measures skills, especially when dealing with production servers. Big brands continue to invest in coping with evolving new security threats targeting the Linux OS. The evolution of these measures propels the development of adaptive security tools. They detect the malware and other flaws in a Linux system and initiate useful, corrective, and preventive mechanisms to counter the viable system threats.
today's leftovers
Programming/Development: Rust, Python and More
Recent comments
9 hours 50 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago