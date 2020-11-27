Linux 5.10-rc6
For the first part of the week, it really looked like things were calming down quite nicely, and I mentally already went "Ahh, Thanksgiving week, this is going to be a nice small, calm rc". And then Friday rolled around, and everybody sent me their pull requests for the week, and it all looks very normal again. But at least this week isn't unusually bigger than normal - it's a pretty normal rc6 stat-wise. So unless we have some big surprising left-overs coming up, I think we're in good shape. And the diffstat looks nice and flat too, which is a sign of just widespread small fixes, rather than some big last-minute changes. The exception is a chunk of fixes to the new vidtv driver, but that is not only a new driver, it's a virtual test-driver for validation and development rather than something that would affect users. That vidtv driver shows up very clearly in the patch stats too, but other than that it all looks very normal: mostly driver updates (even ignoring the vidtv ones), with the usual smattering of small fixes elsewhere - architecture code, networking, some filesystem stuff. So I'm feeling pretty good about 5.10, and I hope I won't be proven wrong about that. But please do test, Linus
