Linux 5.10-rc6

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 30th of November 2020 12:55:44 AM Filed under
Linux

For the first part of the week, it really looked like things were
calming down quite nicely, and I mentally already went "Ahh,
Thanksgiving week, this is going to be a nice small, calm rc".

And then Friday rolled around, and everybody sent me their pull
requests for the week, and it all looks very normal again.

But at least this week isn't unusually bigger than normal - it's a
pretty normal rc6 stat-wise.  So unless we have some big surprising
left-overs coming up, I think we're in good shape.

And the diffstat looks nice and flat too,  which is a sign of just
widespread small fixes, rather than some big last-minute changes. The
exception is a chunk of fixes to the new vidtv driver, but that is not
only a new driver, it's a virtual test-driver for validation and
development rather than something that would affect users.

That vidtv driver shows up very clearly in the patch stats too, but
other than that it all looks very normal: mostly driver updates (even
ignoring the vidtv ones), with the usual smattering of small fixes
elsewhere - architecture code, networking, some filesystem stuff.

So I'm feeling pretty good about 5.10, and I hope I won't be proven
wrong about that. But please do test,

                 Linus

Then published by Michael Larabel

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 30th of November 2020 02:37:13 AM.
  • Linux 5.10-rc6 Released - This LTS Kernel Now Appearing In Good Shape

    While in recent weeks Linus Torvalds was becoming increasingly concerned over the size of the changes in Linux 5.10, 5.10-rc6 is out this evening and fortunately it has calmed down. At this point Linus is appearing relieved that Linux 5.10 will be in good shape for shipping on time and without any major concerns.

    Even with the US Thanksgiving week, Linux 5.10-rc6 came in as a "normal" release rather than being on the lighter side as are the kernels of most holiday weeks.

today's howtos

today's howtos

Audiocasts/Shows: Sad, GNU World Order, Linux Action News

  • Sad: Bring Sed Into The Future With Space Age Sed - YouTube

    Search and replace is a function you'll frequently need for text processing so today we're looking at another one of the many rust replacements out their, today's tool is a rust replacement for sed called sad otherwise known as space age sed, one of the standard tools on your unix like linux system.

  • GNU World Order 382

    **seejpeg** , **slackpkg** , and related hacks.

  • Linux Action News 165

    What caused the recent major AWS outage, the breaking changes that just arrived upstream, and a new mail client for Linux.

Xilinx Continues Their Open-Source FPGA Upstreaming Push For The Linux Kernel

Earlier this month we covered the news of Xilinx is looking to upstream their open-source "AI Engine" driver to the Linux kernel. This comes as Xilinx and AMD are working on Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) support for their FPGAs with AMD being in the process of acquiring the FPGA giant. Now more open-source code is looking to be included in the Linux kernel tree. Sent out on Saturday were more patches around the Xilinx Alveo accelerator and the Xilinx Runtime (XRT) open-source stack. Read more

Catching up on WebKit GStreamer WebAudio backends maintenance

Over the past few months the WebKit development team has been working on modernizing support for the WebAudio specification. This post highlights some of the changes that were recently merged, focusing on the GStreamer ports. My fellow WebKit colleague, Chris Dumez, has been very active lately, updating the WebAudio implementation for the mac ports in order to comply with the latest changes of the specification. His contributions have been documented in the Safari Technology Preview release notes for version 113, version 114, version 115 and version 116. This is great for the WebKit project! Since the initial implementation landed around 2011, there wasn’t much activity and over the years our implementation started lagging behind other web engines in terms of features and spec compliance. So, many thanks Chris, I think you’re making a lot of WebAudio web developers very happy these days :) The flip side of the coin is that some of these changes broke the GStreamer backends, as Chris is focusing mostly on the Apple ports, a few bugs slipped in, noticed by the CI test bots and dutifully gardened by our bots sheriffs. Those backends were upstreamed in 2012 and since then I didn’t devote much time to their maintenance, aside from casual bug-fixing. Read more Also: SVT-AV1, Dav1d Speeding Along AV1 Into 2021

