How to Install Go in Ubuntu 20.04
Go is a popular programming language created by Google. The first release was on November 10, 2009, and version 1.0 was released in 2012. It is a pretty new language compared to languages like Java, Python, C, C++, etc.. which has been in the market for more than 15 plus years.
Go was Implemented with Assembly language (GC); C++ (gccgo) and Go. In many places, you may see people refer to go as golang and that is because of its domain name, golang.org, but the proper name is Go. Go is cross-platform, it can be installed on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
How To Install Telegram on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telegram on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Telegram is a free and open-source instant messaging app that values user’s privacy and data encryption, which means as compared to Whatsapp all your messages will be on the company’s secure cloud in an encrypted form rather than on a local device. The benefit is, we can access our conversation on any device logged with the same account thus, they always are in synchronization.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Telegram Dekstop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Install Plex Media Server on CentOS 7/8
Plex is a streaming service that is based on a client-server architecture. You can install Plex application on the media server to stream video, audio, music. On the other hand, you can install the client to access the content from your tablet, mobile devices.
Mandriva Linux Chronicles: Problems with Video Filed and a Nice Solution
Because of the sanitary emergency, I have been teleworking all this year.
For me, this has implied making lots of videos for my students, so I use InShot and Textro on an Android phone to record/ add effects and then I work on the computer for the post production. I have been relying on Kdenlive (on PCLinuxOS) and OBS Studio (on OpenMandriva and MX Linux, for live streams).
But then, half way this year, I noticed that sometimes the audio of the videos that I edited on the phone with InShot was out of sync when I loaded them to Kdenlive.
As a solution, I used Pitivi on Mageia to convert the videos, which fixed the problem. This additional step, however, is time-consuming and time has become an even more precious resource right now when one is teleworking.
Today, I shot four videos and edited them on InShot. When I loaded them to the Kdenlinve project, to my distress, the audio was not in sync.
I could not afford to run them through Pitivi and use up an average of 15 minutes on the conversion of each clip. I thought that, if I could join the clips together, the audio might be OK in Kdenlive. I was worth giving it a shot.
How to convert WebP-images to JPG and PNG using ffmpeg
I came across some WebP-image the other day and wanted to convert it to a regular JPG. It turns out that’s rather easy with a Linux based operating system, all that you need is ffmpeg.
How I got started with Vim
A long time ago my web browser of choice was Mozilla Firefox, and as most normal people I was using it primarily with my mouse and occasionally with some simple keybindings. That all changed back in 2011 when I started to get really invested in tiling window managers (and not long after a lot of text-based applications), simply because I found them to be the most efficient alternative for me. With the keyboard I could do swift actions in a matter of milliseconds, compared to the mouse where some actions could take multiple seconds to execute.
My desktop from 2011 running the tiling window manager WMFS.
The more I used my new setup with WMFS, the more conscious I got about my workflow in general, almost to the point where I became obsessed with optimizing everything in regard to how I used my computer. Bothered by how I was using Firefox, I had no choice but to look into how I could make my web browsing workflow more efficient.
