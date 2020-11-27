Nitrux 1.3.5 Brings More Portable Apps, Latest KDE Plasma Desktop
The biggest change in Nitrux 1.3.5 is the turning of more of the default apps into the AppImage universal binary format. These include the GIMP image editor, Inkscape SVG editor, Kdenlive video editor, LibreOffice office suite, LMMS digital audio workstation, and MPV video player.
Of course, the ultimate goal for the Nitrux developers is to offer apps only in the AppImage format, which appears to be more easily maintained than the native DEB package format used by Debian and Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 626 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago