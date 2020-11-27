The biggest change in Nitrux 1.3.5 is the turning of more of the default apps into the AppImage universal binary format. These include the GIMP image editor, Inkscape SVG editor, Kdenlive video editor, LibreOffice office suite, LMMS digital audio workstation, and MPV video player. Of course, the ultimate goal for the Nitrux developers is to offer apps only in the AppImage format, which appears to be more easily maintained than the native DEB package format used by Debian and Ubuntu.

Qt 3D Renderer changes and improvements in Qt 6 With Qt 6 well on its way, it’s about time we go over some of the internal changes and optimizations made to Qt 3D for the upcoming release. In a separate article, my colleague Mike Krus has already highlighted the API changes we’ve made in Qt 3D for Qt 6. This post will dive into the internal changes. Back in 5.14, we got rid of the Aspect Thread. Yet we still had a Render Thread. On paper, having a dedicated thread would allow you to send drawing commands to the GPU while preparing commands for the next frame. This could potentially help with maintaining a high frame rate, if command submission took a long time. In practice, this worked only in the case that Qt 3D was used as standalone (without QtQuick).