Collabora Office 6.4 Arrives on Mobile and Chromebooks with New Look and Dark Mode
Collabora Office app for mobile (Android and iOS) and Chromebooks gives users a free and powerful office tool on the go for editing documents on their smartphones, tablets or laptops. Based on LibreOffice, Collabora Office respects your privacy and gives you full control of your data and documents.
Following on the footsteps of Collabora Office 6.4 for desktop, this release enables the new NotebookBar UI by default for tablet devices running either the Android or iOS mobile operating systems to make document editing clearer and easier. On top of that, Android users finally get a Dark Mode.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 615 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago