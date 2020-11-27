Today in Techrights
- Alternatives to the World Wide Web, to HTML, to HTTP/S, and to the Internet
- Management of the EPO Dragged to the International Labour Organisation Over Its Assault on the Right to Strike
- [Meme] Management of the EPO Cannot Let the Staff Breathe or Smell Freedom
- “ViCo” is Nothing New (Not Even the Acronym), Done on 9/11 Last Year, Been Possible as Long as the EPO Has Existed
- Release: Early Letters and Documents About Financial Hoax Disguised as EPO 'Study'
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, November 29, 2020
- Managing IP: Puff Pieces Galore for the EPO's Dictatorship (Complete With Buzzwords and PR Stunts)
- Links 29/11/2020: Genode OS Framework 20.11, Linux 5.11 Kernel Changes, and Latest in KDE Itinerary
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 401 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 25 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago