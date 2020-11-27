Programming/Development Leftovers
Property bindings in Qt 6
Qt 6 is coming with many new features under the hood. One of the most exciting features that we have added is to bring the concept of bindings from QML and Qt Quick back into the heart of Qt and allow using it from C++.
8 Git aliases that make me more efficient | Opensource.com
The excellent article 7 Git tricks that changed my life inspired me to write about another Git feature that's had a major impact on my experience using Git on the command line: aliases.
Daniel Stenberg: I am an 80 column purist
I write and prefer code that fits within 80 columns in curl and other projects – and there are reasons for it. I’m a little bored by the people who respond and say that they have 400 inch monitors already and they can use them.
I too have multiple large high resolution screens – but writing wide code is still a bad idea! So I decided I’ll write down my reasoning once and for all!
Post Json API using curl | RNM
I developed a restful as communication for our software and client. We let end point of our API to talk each other and i quite simple for small test using Postman or SOAP-UI but to test with massive data via API is quite headache.
Lucky enough, I am good with unit test so since our system develop using java, then I use Junit as helper to help me do the automation test. It look nice but somehow I still have issue to remote test using Junit on my Eclipse IDE. It all because the remote server we connnecting is on customer premise and the connection are so bad!
Perl Weekly Challenge 088 | Samir Parikh
Despite the holiday week here in the U.S., I was able to tackle this week's Perl Weekly Challenge. I have to say that this week's challenge was the most satisfying for me as it allowed me to not only come up with a novel solution (for me!), but it also provided an opportunity for me to leverage two areas of Perl programming that have been a real challenge for me: recursion and references. The deadline to submit solutions for this challenge is fast approaching so if you haven't solved it yourself yet, you may want to come back to this post later.
CY's Take on PWC#088
The above, I designed, is a prototype for multiplication (and division, if possible) when it is expensive to do mulitplication, such as matrices. Since I don't know much about those algorithmic knowledge, just leave the codes here for personal future digestion.
It’s that time of the year – Raku Advent Calendar
When we start all over again with advent calendars, publishing one article a day until Christmas. This is going to be the first full year with Raku being called Raku, and the second year we have moved to this new site. However, it’s going to be the 10th year in a row with a Perl 6 or Raku calendar, previously published in the Perl 6 Advent Calendar blog. And also the 5th year since the Christmas release, which was announced in the advent calendar of that year.
Journal five minutes a day with Jupyter | Opensource.com
Some people follow the tradition of creating New Year's resolutions. A year is a long time, though, so I plan with a seasonal theme or trajectory. Each quarter, I sit down and look at the upcoming three-month season and decide what I'll work on during that time.
For my latest theme, I decided I wanted to write a daily journal. I like having clear commitments, so I committed to writing for five minutes each day. I also like having observable commitments, even if it is just for me, so I put my entries in Git.
I decided I wanted some automation around my journaling and turned to my favorite automation tool: Jupyter. One of Jupyter's interesting features is ipywidgets, a set of interactive HTML widgets for Jupyter Notebooks, JupyterLab, and the IPython kernel.
If you want to follow along with the code in this article, note that making your Jupyter lab instance support widgets can be a bit frustrating. Follow these instructions to set things up.
Doxyqml 0.5.1 release
I’m happy to announce the release of Doxyqml 0.5.1. Doxyqml is a python program allowing to document QML APIs with the help of Doxygen. This version includes a single commit contributed by Olaf Mandel adding supports for recent versions of Doxygen (> 1.8.20).
Java 8 streams, functions and reductions
There is a relatively simple challenge to extend the vowels in a string. Here is a way to do it in Java 8...
