GNU Octave 6.1 Released with Improvements / New Functions
GNU Octave 6.1 was released a few days ago with numerous improvements, bug-fixes, and a list of new functions. Changes in Octave 6.1 include... There’s no PPA repository contains the new release package at the moment of writing. Before the official Snap package and the community maintained Flatpak package publish the new package, you can download & build GNU Octave from the source tarball...
A decade ago, an idea was born in a laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley to create a lingua franca for computer chips, a set of instructions that would be used by all chipmakers and owned by none. It wasn't supposed to be an impressive new technology, it was merely supposed to get the industry on the same page, to simplify chip-making in order to move things forward.
Cinnamon 4.8 Desktop Environment Released, This Is What's New
More than six months in development, Cinnamon 4.8 is finally here and it already made its appearance on the software repositories of the Arch Linux distribution. But, it is designed with Linux Mint users in mind, as they are the main target of this GNOME-based desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. The biggest new features in Cinnamon 4.8 include a new suspend-then-hibernate function that instructs the desktop environment to first suspend the system and then hibernate it after a certain period of time of inactivity.
