GNU Octave 6.1 Released with Improvements / New Functions GNU Octave 6.1 was released a few days ago with numerous improvements, bug-fixes, and a list of new functions. Changes in Octave 6.1 include... There’s no PPA repository contains the new release package at the moment of writing. Before the official Snap package and the community maintained Flatpak package publish the new package, you can download & build GNU Octave from the source tarball...

RISC-V, the Linux of the chip world, is starting to produce technological breakthroughs A decade ago, an idea was born in a laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley to create a lingua franca for computer chips, a set of instructions that would be used by all chipmakers and owned by none. It wasn't supposed to be an impressive new technology, it was merely supposed to get the industry on the same page, to simplify chip-making in order to move things forward.