Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Linux Performance

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 30th of November 2020 08:53:45 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks

This month Western Digital introduced the WD_BLACK SN850 as the latest PCI Express 4.0 solid-state drive hitting the market. The WD_BLACK SN850 is a surprisingly strong performer if looking to upgrade to PCIe 4.0 solid-state storage, competing with the fastest of the consumer drives currently available.

The WD_BLACK SN850 makes use of Western Digital's G2 controller and 96L TLC NAND flash memory. The 1TB drive being tested today is rated for 7,000 MB/s sequential reads and 5,300 MB/s sequential writes and 1 million IOPS for random reads and 720k IOPS for random writes.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

GNU Octave 6.1 Released with Improvements / New Functions

GNU Octave 6.1 was released a few days ago with numerous improvements, bug-fixes, and a list of new functions. Changes in Octave 6.1 include... There’s no PPA repository contains the new release package at the moment of writing. Before the official Snap package and the community maintained Flatpak package publish the new package, you can download & build GNU Octave from the source tarball... Read more

RISC-V, the Linux of the chip world, is starting to produce technological breakthroughs

A decade ago, an idea was born in a laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley to create a lingua franca for computer chips, a set of instructions that would be used by all chipmakers and owned by none. It wasn't supposed to be an impressive new technology, it was merely supposed to get the industry on the same page, to simplify chip-making in order to move things forward. Read more

Cinnamon 4.8 Desktop Environment Released, This Is What's New

More than six months in development, Cinnamon 4.8 is finally here and it already made its appearance on the software repositories of the Arch Linux distribution. But, it is designed with Linux Mint users in mind, as they are the main target of this GNOME-based desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. The biggest new features in Cinnamon 4.8 include a new suspend-then-hibernate function that instructs the desktop environment to first suspend the system and then hibernate it after a certain period of time of inactivity. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Simplest Studio

    Simplest Studio is an application that allows you optimize and convert audio files. The following encoding modes are implemented: FLAC, WAV, DFF**, MP3.

  • November 2020 Web Server Survey

    The number of domains powered by Microsoft web server suffered another noticeable fall this month, dropping by 473,000 to 19.1 million (-2.41%), reducing its share to 7.25%. [...] Some of the most commonly visited websites powered by OpenResty include Tumblr, Firefox Monitor, Basecamp and a few adult video sites. The 36.6 million domains powered by OpenResty are served from just 81,900 computers.

  • Bing Features Pirated 'YTS' Movies and Even Finds Some on YouTube

    Increasingly, homepages of popular pirate sites are disappearing from search engines. In some cases, however, search engines help pirate brands to stand out. Bing, for example, highlights YTS movies with a fancy poster reel and it even manages to spot some full-length pirate releases on YouTube and the Internet Archive.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6