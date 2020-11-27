On behalf of the Python Packaging Authority, I am pleased to announce that we have just released pip 20.3, a new version of pip. You can install it by running `python -m pip install --upgrade pip`. This is an important and disruptive release -- we explained why in a blog post last year

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Linux Performance This month Western Digital introduced the WD_BLACK SN850 as the latest PCI Express 4.0 solid-state drive hitting the market. The WD_BLACK SN850 is a surprisingly strong performer if looking to upgrade to PCIe 4.0 solid-state storage, competing with the fastest of the consumer drives currently available. The WD_BLACK SN850 makes use of Western Digital's G2 controller and 96L TLC NAND flash memory. The 1TB drive being tested today is rated for 7,000 MB/s sequential reads and 5,300 MB/s sequential writes and 1 million IOPS for random reads and 720k IOPS for random writes.