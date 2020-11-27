today's howtos
How to Install Python 3.9 on CentOS/RHEL 8 – TecAdmin
Recently, Python development team released latest stable version of Python 3.9. You can download it from its official pages. New version comes with multiple new features and security updates. Python 3.9 uses a new more flexible parser, based on PEG, which replaces LL parser. In the next Python versions the old parser will be deleted.
This tutorial describe you to how to install Python 3.9 on CentOS 8 and RHEL 8 systems. In this tutorial, we will install Python from the source code.
How to Install Jitsi Meet on CentOS 8 - RoseHosting
Quick guide on how to install Jitsi Meet on CentOS 8. We've made the steps easy to follow so you can have Jitsi Meet running in no time.
How to create and use a CodeCommit GIT Repository on AWS
CodeCommit hosts Git-based repositories and is a fully managed service by AWS. Teams can use it to collaborate on code in a secure and highly scalable way. It helps us to eliminate the need of having our own self-hosted Source Code Management (SCM) system and manage it on our own.
How to use bash if -z and if -n for testing strings in Linux
There are different string operators available in bash scripting language which can be used to test strings. The -z and -n operators are used to verify whether the string is Null or not. In this guide, we will test these string operators using the if statement in Centos 8.
How to Open and Edit Files and Folders on Debian GNOME Desktop as an Administrator
While working with files and folders as a Linux Administrator, we frequently need to access and edit files and folders that require root/super-user permissions. We usually perform this task through the Debian Terminal(the command line utility) using the sudo function. However, when we need to edit files that require root privileges through the Graphical Interface, we need to have a solid workaround for that.
The latest versions of Debian, like Debian 10, comes with a default file manager by the name of Nautilus. This open source file manager created for our GNOME desktops gives us a way to manage our files and applications. It also lets us open and edit our files and folders as a Debian administrator.
How to Deploy a Clojure Web Application with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04
Clojure is a modern, dynamic and powerful programming language on the Java platform. It is based on the LISP programming language and has compilers that make it possible to be run on both Java and .Net runtime environment. Clojure helps you to build systems from the ground up without touching Java code directly. Currently, it is used by many large companies including, Walmart and Puppet Lab.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to deploy a Clojure Web Application on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to get Linux to see the FEITIAN fingerprint reader for FIDO2 security - TechRepublic
There are quite a lot of security devices available for users and admins to work with. Many of these devices offer the ability to save credentials such that only with that device present, can you log in to an account. That's fundamentally how FIDO2 works, and there are plenty of companies that make such devices.
How to reset your Linux password with the Ubuntu live disk
Did you forget your password on your Linux PC? Can’t get back in? Don’t worry! You can use the Ubuntu live disk to reset your password! In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it!
How to install WPS Office 2019 on Ubuntu 20.10 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Ubuntu 20.10.
How to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook with Crossover 20
Today we are looking at how to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Android Leftovers
pip 20.3 release
On behalf of the Python Packaging Authority, I am pleased to announce that we have just released pip 20.3, a new version of pip. You can install it by running `python -m pip install --upgrade pip`. This is an important and disruptive release -- we explained why in a blog post last year
Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Linux Performance
This month Western Digital introduced the WD_BLACK SN850 as the latest PCI Express 4.0 solid-state drive hitting the market. The WD_BLACK SN850 is a surprisingly strong performer if looking to upgrade to PCIe 4.0 solid-state storage, competing with the fastest of the consumer drives currently available. The WD_BLACK SN850 makes use of Western Digital's G2 controller and 96L TLC NAND flash memory. The 1TB drive being tested today is rated for 7,000 MB/s sequential reads and 5,300 MB/s sequential writes and 1 million IOPS for random reads and 720k IOPS for random writes.
GNU Octave 6.1 Released with Improvements / New Functions
GNU Octave 6.1 was released a few days ago with numerous improvements, bug-fixes, and a list of new functions. Changes in Octave 6.1 include... There’s no PPA repository contains the new release package at the moment of writing. Before the official Snap package and the community maintained Flatpak package publish the new package, you can download & build GNU Octave from the source tarball...
