New YouTube Videos: MX Linux 19.3, Startx, Raspberry Pi

GNU
Linux
pip 20.3 release

On behalf of the Python Packaging Authority, I am pleased to announce that we have just released pip 20.3, a new version of pip. You can install it by running `python -m pip install --upgrade pip`. This is an important and disruptive release -- we explained why in a blog post last year Read more

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Linux Performance

This month Western Digital introduced the WD_BLACK SN850 as the latest PCI Express 4.0 solid-state drive hitting the market. The WD_BLACK SN850 is a surprisingly strong performer if looking to upgrade to PCIe 4.0 solid-state storage, competing with the fastest of the consumer drives currently available. The WD_BLACK SN850 makes use of Western Digital's G2 controller and 96L TLC NAND flash memory. The 1TB drive being tested today is rated for 7,000 MB/s sequential reads and 5,300 MB/s sequential writes and 1 million IOPS for random reads and 720k IOPS for random writes. Read more

GNU Octave 6.1 Released with Improvements / New Functions

GNU Octave 6.1 was released a few days ago with numerous improvements, bug-fixes, and a list of new functions. Changes in Octave 6.1 include... There’s no PPA repository contains the new release package at the moment of writing. Before the official Snap package and the community maintained Flatpak package publish the new package, you can download & build GNU Octave from the source tarball... Read more

