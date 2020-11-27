Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of December 2020 06:02:56 AM
HowTos
  • Stop Taking Regular Notes; Use a Zettelkasten Instead

    Because the notes stay as separate notes. Ideas and knowledge remains scattered as individual pieces. In regular note-taking, connections between ideas are not made by default. When reviewing a note, other relevant notes (i.e., ideas) don’t present themselves. If your notes are digital, you might do a free-text search. If not, you might flip through your notebooks, or worse, not bother.

    I didn’t realise this was an issue until I stumbled upon the Zettelkasten, which emphasizes building connections between notes.

  • [Old] 2020-07-20 Does a Gemini certificate need a Common Name matching the domain?

    It’s a rhetoric question. I think it does not because the Gemini world uses “trust on first use” (TOFU). That is, a Gemini client visits a Gemini server for the first time, and if it doesn’t know the certificate, it silently stores a fingerprint of said certificate. The next time the Gemini client visits the same Gemini server, the client verifies that the fingerprint still matches. If it does, then nobody has been meddling with the encryption. If it has changed, a warning is usually shown to the user.

    Trust on first use

    The benefit is that we can use self-signed certificates. No promises are made, and you might run into a trap on your first use, but once you begin to trust a site, you can be sure that nobody is meddling with your encryption as long as the fingerprints stay the same.

  • [Old] Recursive Regular Expression

    PCRE 4.0 and later introduced regular expression recursion, this allow to re-execute all or a part of the regular expression on the unmatched text. To use recursive regex, you use (?R) or (?0).

    When the regex engine reaches (?R). This tells the engine to attempt the whole regex again at the present position in the string. If you want only to reapply a specific part of the regex then you use the grouping index: (?1), (?2)

    Using this, we can solve more complex problems with regex. Let's start by a more simple one and try to detect palindromes:

  • Recursive Regular Expressions

    This allows us to construct something really interesting - we can define a regular expression that has itself in the "code" part. The result is a recursive regular expression!

    One of the classical problems that a regular expression can't match is the language 0n1n, i.e., a string with a number of zeroes followed by an equal number of ones. Surprisingly, using the lazy regular subexpressions this problem becomes tractable!

    Here is a Perl regular expression that matches 0n1n: [...]

  • Basename Command in Linux | Linuxize

    basename is a command-line utility that strips directory and trailing suffix from given file names.

  • Getting started with Stratis – up and running - Fedora Magazine

    When adding storage to a Linux server, system administrators often use commands like pvcreate, vgcreate, lvcreate, and mkfs to integrate the new storage into the system. Stratis is a command-line tool designed to make managing storage much simpler. It creates, modifies, and destroys pools of storage. It also allocates and deallocates filesystems from the storage pools.

    Instead of an entirely in-kernel approach like ZFS or Btrfs, Stratis uses a hybrid approach with components in both user space and kernel land. It builds on existing block device managers like device mapper and existing filesystems like XFS. Monitoring and control is performed by a user space daemon.

    Stratis tries to avoid some ZFS characteristics like restrictions on adding new hard drives or replacing existing drives with bigger ones. One of its main design goals is to achieve a positive command-line experience.

  • Install PHP 8.0 on CentOS, RHEL or Fedora - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    Here is a quick howto upgrade default PHP version provided on Fedora, RHEL or CentOS with latest version 8.0.

  • LXer: Laptop Dual Boot Project

    Its cool, it is a 15” ASUS VivoBook, with an Intel core i3 10th gen running Windows 10 on it. It has a 120gig HD with 80 of them still free to use. All I have done to it is install Chrome and LibreOffice 7.0. That’s it. So far everything I do on my laptop I do on the internet so I only use Chrome while being connected to the internet. I’ve had my new laptop for a couple of months now and being the lover of Linux and all things FOSS I really want to use Linux instead of Windows but I need to keep Windows around in case I need it for something I just absolutely can’t do without it. I also need to keep Windows so that in case I need to I can take advantage of the 2 year warranty that came with the laptop.

    So, the answer? I want to install Linux onto a USB drive and boot into Linux from there. That way the laptop stays in “stock” condition. I have two jump-drives, a 16gig and an 8gig that I can use to install different versions of Linux onto and see if they work with my laptop’s hardware. I have loved Linux and all things FOSS for the last 15 years or so and I have learned a lot but I make no claims on being an expert. That distinction is for others who know far more than I. One of those people is my good friend Donald Carter. We have known each other for..what is it? 10, 15 years now, I’ve lost count. He is an expert. I’m not.

    I’m just dangerous enough to want to mess with the hardware I own and software I use. He has been supporting computer hardware and software in one form or another for a long time. I asked Don for his help and he said yes. Thank the Gods! So here we go..

  • How to Install Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu

    The Budgie desktop is a fast, simple, and elegant desktop environment. It's a lightweight desktop environment that combines stability and a traditional-looking Ubuntu look-and-feel. Written in C and Gnome based, Budgie desktop is developed by Solus project and is now integrated with Ubuntu Budgie.

    In this guide, we will show you how to install Budgie desktop 20.10 on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04.

  • How To Install PHP 8 on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP (recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a popular server scripting language known for creating dynamic and interactive Web pages. PHP is a widely-used programming language on the Web.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PHP 8 on a Debian 10 (Buster).

Latest Linux Magazine (Partly Paywalled)

  • How to Install Python 3.9 on CentOS/RHEL 8 – TecAdmin

    Recently, Python development team released latest stable version of Python 3.9. You can download it from its official pages. New version comes with multiple new features and security updates. Python 3.9 uses a new more flexible parser, based on PEG, which replaces LL parser. In the next Python versions the old parser will be deleted. This tutorial describe you to how to install Python 3.9 on CentOS 8 and RHEL 8 systems. In this tutorial, we will install Python from the source code.

  • How to Install Jitsi Meet on CentOS 8 - RoseHosting

    Quick guide on how to install Jitsi Meet on CentOS 8. We've made the steps easy to follow so you can have Jitsi Meet running in no time.

  • How to create and use a CodeCommit GIT Repository on AWS

    CodeCommit hosts Git-based repositories and is a fully managed service by AWS. Teams can use it to collaborate on code in a secure and highly scalable way. It helps us to eliminate the need of having our own self-hosted Source Code Management (SCM) system and manage it on our own.

  • How to use bash if -z and if -n for testing strings in Linux

    There are different string operators available in bash scripting language which can be used to test strings. The -z and -n operators are used to verify whether the string is Null or not. In this guide, we will test these string operators using the if statement in Centos 8.

  • How to Open and Edit Files and Folders on Debian GNOME Desktop as an Administrator

    In Linux, there always seems to be an ingenious way of getting things done. For any task, there’s always more than one command-line utility to execute it in a better way. The Linux stat command is a command-line tool used to display detailed information about a file. In this guide, we highlight 8 stat command usages in Linux. This works across all Linux distributions.

  • How to Open and Edit Files and Folders on Debian GNOME Desktop as an Administrator

    While working with files and folders as a Linux Administrator, we frequently need to access and edit files and folders that require root/super-user permissions. We usually perform this task through the Debian Terminal(the command line utility) using the sudo function. However, when we need to edit files that require root privileges through the Graphical Interface, we need to have a solid workaround for that. The latest versions of Debian, like Debian 10, comes with a default file manager by the name of Nautilus. This open source file manager created for our GNOME desktops gives us a way to manage our files and applications. It also lets us open and edit our files and folders as a Debian administrator.

  • How to Deploy a Clojure Web Application with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04

    Clojure is a modern, dynamic and powerful programming language on the Java platform. It is based on the LISP programming language and has compilers that make it possible to be run on both Java and .Net runtime environment. Clojure helps you to build systems from the ground up without touching Java code directly. Currently, it is used by many large companies including, Walmart and Puppet Lab. In this tutorial, we will explain how to deploy a Clojure Web Application on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to get Linux to see the FEITIAN fingerprint reader for FIDO2 security - TechRepublic

    There are quite a lot of security devices available for users and admins to work with. Many of these devices offer the ability to save credentials such that only with that device present, can you log in to an account. That's fundamentally how FIDO2 works, and there are plenty of companies that make such devices.

  • How to reset your Linux password with the Ubuntu live disk

    Did you forget your password on your Linux PC? Can’t get back in? Don’t worry! You can use the Ubuntu live disk to reset your password! In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it!

  • How to install WPS Office 2019 on Ubuntu 20.10 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Ubuntu 20.10.

  • How to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook with Crossover 20

    Today we are looking at how to install FireAlpaca on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

Android Leftovers

pip 20.3 release

On behalf of the Python Packaging Authority, I am pleased to announce that we have just released pip 20.3, a new version of pip. You can install it by running `python -m pip install --upgrade pip`. This is an important and disruptive release -- we explained why in a blog post last year Read more

