today's howtos
-
Stop Taking Regular Notes; Use a Zettelkasten Instead
Because the notes stay as separate notes. Ideas and knowledge remains scattered as individual pieces. In regular note-taking, connections between ideas are not made by default. When reviewing a note, other relevant notes (i.e., ideas) don’t present themselves. If your notes are digital, you might do a free-text search. If not, you might flip through your notebooks, or worse, not bother.
I didn’t realise this was an issue until I stumbled upon the Zettelkasten, which emphasizes building connections between notes.
-
[Old] 2020-07-20 Does a Gemini certificate need a Common Name matching the domain?
It’s a rhetoric question. I think it does not because the Gemini world uses “trust on first use” (TOFU). That is, a Gemini client visits a Gemini server for the first time, and if it doesn’t know the certificate, it silently stores a fingerprint of said certificate. The next time the Gemini client visits the same Gemini server, the client verifies that the fingerprint still matches. If it does, then nobody has been meddling with the encryption. If it has changed, a warning is usually shown to the user.
Trust on first use
The benefit is that we can use self-signed certificates. No promises are made, and you might run into a trap on your first use, but once you begin to trust a site, you can be sure that nobody is meddling with your encryption as long as the fingerprints stay the same.
-
[Old] Recursive Regular Expression
PCRE 4.0 and later introduced regular expression recursion, this allow to re-execute all or a part of the regular expression on the unmatched text. To use recursive regex, you use (?R) or (?0).
When the regex engine reaches (?R). This tells the engine to attempt the whole regex again at the present position in the string. If you want only to reapply a specific part of the regex then you use the grouping index: (?1), (?2)
Using this, we can solve more complex problems with regex. Let's start by a more simple one and try to detect palindromes:
-
Recursive Regular Expressions
This allows us to construct something really interesting - we can define a regular expression that has itself in the "code" part. The result is a recursive regular expression!
One of the classical problems that a regular expression can't match is the language 0n1n, i.e., a string with a number of zeroes followed by an equal number of ones. Surprisingly, using the lazy regular subexpressions this problem becomes tractable!
Here is a Perl regular expression that matches 0n1n: [...]
-
Basename Command in Linux | Linuxize
basename is a command-line utility that strips directory and trailing suffix from given file names.
-
Getting started with Stratis – up and running - Fedora Magazine
When adding storage to a Linux server, system administrators often use commands like pvcreate, vgcreate, lvcreate, and mkfs to integrate the new storage into the system. Stratis is a command-line tool designed to make managing storage much simpler. It creates, modifies, and destroys pools of storage. It also allocates and deallocates filesystems from the storage pools.
Instead of an entirely in-kernel approach like ZFS or Btrfs, Stratis uses a hybrid approach with components in both user space and kernel land. It builds on existing block device managers like device mapper and existing filesystems like XFS. Monitoring and control is performed by a user space daemon.
Stratis tries to avoid some ZFS characteristics like restrictions on adding new hard drives or replacing existing drives with bigger ones. One of its main design goals is to achieve a positive command-line experience.
-
Install PHP 8.0 on CentOS, RHEL or Fedora - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
Here is a quick howto upgrade default PHP version provided on Fedora, RHEL or CentOS with latest version 8.0.
-
LXer: Laptop Dual Boot Project
Its cool, it is a 15” ASUS VivoBook, with an Intel core i3 10th gen running Windows 10 on it. It has a 120gig HD with 80 of them still free to use. All I have done to it is install Chrome and LibreOffice 7.0. That’s it. So far everything I do on my laptop I do on the internet so I only use Chrome while being connected to the internet. I’ve had my new laptop for a couple of months now and being the lover of Linux and all things FOSS I really want to use Linux instead of Windows but I need to keep Windows around in case I need it for something I just absolutely can’t do without it. I also need to keep Windows so that in case I need to I can take advantage of the 2 year warranty that came with the laptop.
So, the answer? I want to install Linux onto a USB drive and boot into Linux from there. That way the laptop stays in “stock” condition. I have two jump-drives, a 16gig and an 8gig that I can use to install different versions of Linux onto and see if they work with my laptop’s hardware. I have loved Linux and all things FOSS for the last 15 years or so and I have learned a lot but I make no claims on being an expert. That distinction is for others who know far more than I. One of those people is my good friend Donald Carter. We have known each other for..what is it? 10, 15 years now, I’ve lost count. He is an expert. I’m not.
I’m just dangerous enough to want to mess with the hardware I own and software I use. He has been supporting computer hardware and software in one form or another for a long time. I asked Don for his help and he said yes. Thank the Gods! So here we go..
-
How to Install Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu
The Budgie desktop is a fast, simple, and elegant desktop environment. It's a lightweight desktop environment that combines stability and a traditional-looking Ubuntu look-and-feel. Written in C and Gnome based, Budgie desktop is developed by Solus project and is now integrated with Ubuntu Budgie.
In this guide, we will show you how to install Budgie desktop 20.10 on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04.
-
How To Install PHP 8 on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP (recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a popular server scripting language known for creating dynamic and interactive Web pages. PHP is a widely-used programming language on the Web.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PHP 8 on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
Latest Linux Magazine (Partly Paywalled)
Android Leftovers
pip 20.3 release
On behalf of the Python Packaging Authority, I am pleased to announce that we have just released pip 20.3, a new version of pip. You can install it by running `python -m pip install --upgrade pip`. This is an important and disruptive release -- we explained why in a blog post last year
