Security Leftovers: Patches, Reproducible Builds, Microsoft Ransom, FUD and CFAA

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of December 2020 06:16:50 AM
Security
  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (c-ares, libass, raptor, rclone, and swtpm), Debian (libproxy, qemu, tcpflow, and x11vnc), Fedora (asterisk, c-ares, microcode_ctl, moodle, pam, tcpdump, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (jruby and webkit2), openSUSE (buildah, c-ares, ceph, fontforge, java-1_8_0-openjdk, kernel, LibVNCServer, mariadb, thunderbird, ucode-intel, and wireshark), Red Hat (firefox, rh-mariadb103-mariadb and rh-mariadb103-galera, and thunderbird), SUSE (binutils, libssh2_org, LibVNCServer, libX11, and nodejs12), and Ubuntu (mysql-8.0 and qemu).

  • Free software activities in November 2020 - Chris Lamb

    One of the original promises of open source software is that distributed peer review and transparency of process results in enhanced end-user security. However, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free and open source software for malicious flaws, almost all software today is distributed as pre-compiled binaries. This allows nefarious third-parties to compromise systems by injecting malicious code into ostensibly secure software during the various compilation and distribution processes.

    The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.

  • Open Source Security Episode 226 – Door 01: Advent calendars

    Josh and Kurt talk about advent calendars. We are publishing 25 5 minute episodes in 25 days. Also portable X-ray machines.

  • Ransomware Attack Closes Baltimore County Public Schools [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Schools were closed Wednesday, one day earlier than scheduled for Thanksgiving. On Saturday, the district announced on Twitter that classes would be closed for two additional days on Monday and Tuesday due “to the recent ransomware attack.”

  • Ransomware attack prompts Baltimore County Public Schools to close [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Baltimore County is not the only school district in the country that has faced a ransomware attack recently. Since the academic year began, 77 school systems across the country have fallen victim to ransomware attacks. Fourteen of those cyber breaches took place in September alone.

  • Reminder: support for root certificates with kernel mode signing capabilities ends next year

    Microsoft will remove support for root certificates with kernel mode signing capabilities in the Microsoft Trusted Root Program in the first half of 2021.

    The change affects devices running Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system only, and drivers that have expired as part of the change won't load, run or install anymore on Windows 10 devices.

  • Is 2020 the Year of the Linux Malware Pandemic? [Ed: Provocative garbage, enumerating stuff the user needs to actually install on GNU/Linux, stuff that has nothing to do with GNU/Linux, and no mention of back doors in Windows (holes by design)]
  • Computer Fraud and Abuse Act: Van Buren v. US

    18 U.S.C. 1030(a). The broad and potentially uncertain scope of “exceeds authorization” is the Focus of the Supreme Court’s November 30, 2020 oral arguments in Van Buren v. United States.

    As a police officer, Mr. Van Buren was authorized to search the Georgia Crime Information Center database, but only for police business. As part of a broader FBI sting, Van Buren agreed to and did-actually search the database at the request of private citizen (Albo). In particular, Albo paid Van Buren $6,000 to search the license-plate records of a prostitute that Albo was considering hiring.

    [...]

    18 U.S.C.A. § 1030(e)(6). Martin’s simple statutory argument: As a police officer, he was authorized to access and obtain the license-plate information, even if he did so here for an inappropriate reason. The 11th Circuit disagreed and followed its prior precedent in U.S. v. Rodriguez (11th Cir. 2010). Rodriguez is a closely parallel case of an SSA employee who conducted personal searches on the SSA databases. In that case, the 11th Circuit affirmed the CFAA conviction.

    One underlying issue here is that the 11th Circuit’s approach seemingly makes it a federal crime for an individual to obtain information after violation of a terms-of-use. The government argues that prosecutorial discretion is sufficient to avoid these concerns and that the statute should be “specifically and authorized” individuals, not the general public.

    [...]

    The government repeatedly worked to draw an analogy between the information at issue here and property rights. The case may turn on the extent that the Supreme Court finds that analogy appropriate. In particular, the government will likely win if we think of exceeding access as a form of “stealing information” as parallel to that of a brick-and-mortar store employee taking money from the till. The employee has access to the money, but exceeds access by taking it out.

Camus Video Chat: The Open-source Privacy-aware Video Cat Meeting tool that you have been waiting for

Camus is a lightweight cross-platform real-time peer-to-peer video chat application. It's built with Python3 and ready to be deployed on server with simple few steps. We have reviewed and listed several open-source video applications on Medevel.com, but most of them require time and skills to install and use. It's not the case with Camu which is created by a solo developer using several technologies to make it a good alternative for Google Meet, meet.jit.si and of course zoom. In glance, Camus offers similar functionalities to the competing apps like text messaging, customizable video quality, high audio quality and desktop sharing. It's also can be installed easily on any Linux distribution that support Snap or on a web server with Docker. The main reason why do like Camus is its easy install as it takes far more time to install and configure than most of the alternative apps we tested and used before. Read more Also: Empathy first: Driving growth through people leadership

Devices/Embedded: NanoPi, Arduino and More

  • NanoPi R4S SBC launched with optional metal case for $45 and up

    We found NanoPi R4S board in a work-in-progress Wiki last month. The tiny single board computer is designed for headless applications but comes with much better specifications compared to similar boards with a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor with up to 4GB RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0 ports. At the time we had limited information, but FriendlyELEC has now started selling the board for $45 and up, together with an optional metal case for a fanless operation that should ensure very good cooling.

  • Rockchip RK3568 processor to power edge computing and NVR applications

    We recently reported on the Rockchip developer conference (RKDC) 2020, and especially the upcoming Rockchip RK3588 Cortex-A76/A55 processor that packs a lot of power and features, and is now scheduled to launch in Q3 2021. But as you can imagine there were other products revealed during the conference, including the new Rockchip RK3568, similar to the previously announced RK3566, and designed for edge computing and network video recorder (NVR) applications.

  • Tiger Lake module supports industrial models

    Portwell’s “PCOM-B656VGL” Compact Type 6 module runs on 11th Gen Core CPUs including embedded “E” and industrial “GRE” models with up to 64GB DDR4-3200, 4x displays, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and 9x PCIe lanes, including 4x Gen4.

  • i.MX8M based SMARC module adds crypto chip and optional TSN

    Adlink’s rugged, Linux-ready “LEC-iMX8M” SMARC module combines a quad -A53 i.MX8M with a crypto chip plus up to 4GB DDR3L, up to 64GB eMMC, and support for HDMI 2.0a with 4K, 2x MIPI-CSI2, and up to 2x GbE with optional TSN. Earlier this month, we reported on Adlink’s SMARC 2.1 form-factor LEC-IMX8MP module with NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus. Adlink has also posted a preliminary product page for a SMARC 2.1 module that builds on the standard, similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M. The rugged LEC-iMX8M module is notable for its additional, AES-128-enabled cryptography chip with hardware key storage for up to 16 keys, certificates, or data.

  • Arduino Blog » Creating a continuum tentacle-like robot with Arduino

    Continuum robots — which look like a tentacle or perhaps an elephant’s trunk — use a series of linkage sections and internal tendons to move both horizontally and vertically. While they may seem quite exotic, in the video below element14 Presents’ DJ Harrigan breaks down how he built one with an Arduino Mega and a fairly simple list of parts.

Oracle/Red Hat/Fedora: Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment, ABRT, XWayland, Satellite and Ansible

  • Announcing Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment Release 1.2

    Oracle is pleased to announce the general availability of Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment Release 1.2. This release includes several enhancements focused on improving the security and compliance of customer environments. Release 1.2 also includes new versions of core components, including Kubernetes, CRI-O, Kata Containers, and Istio. Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment is an integrated suite of software components for the development and management of cloud-native applications. Based on the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Open Container Initiative standards, Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment delivers a simplified framework for installations, updates, upgrades, and configuration of key features for orchestrating microservices.

  • EOL of EL6 and EL7 and removal Customer portal support - ABRT

    For a long time, we talked about EOLing EL6 and EL7. What does it actually mean? RHEL 6 is going to be EOL at the end of this month (30th November 2020). We will no longer build ABRT packages for EL6 and we will stop supporting EL6 as content. RHEL 7 is still active but quite old. ABRT team will stop testing, building, and developing on top of RHEL7. We are going to focus on RHEL 8 and upcoming RHEL and Fedora. We still support RHEL 7 as content (e.g., in ABRT Analytics).

  • Fedora Looks To Provide Standalone XWayland Package Tracking X.Org Server Git - Phoronix

    With the X.Org Server being "abandonware" but at the same time the upstream XWayland portion of the codebase continuing to be worked on, Fedora developers at Red Hat are looking at splitting XWayland into its own standalone package to make it easier to ship it without having to use the rest of the xorg-server code-base. While Red Hat developers previously worked to manage X.Org Server releases, there isn't much upside to that these days and they would rather ship a standalone XWayland package for Fedora users rather than go through the process of new xorg-server releases.

  • Preparing for RHEL Extended Life Cycle Support with Red Hat Satellite and the Ansible Automation Platform

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6 was introduced more than 10 years ago, on November 9, 2010. Originally branched from Fedora 12, RHEL 6 has spent the last 10 years faithfully running Linux workloads. After more than a decade of faithful service, RHEL 6’s lifespan is nearly up: on November 30th, RHEL 6 will move out of Maintenance Support 2 and into Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS). Today, we’ll walk through how to prepare our Red Hat Satellite server for the switch of RHEL 6 to ELS, as well as adjusting our currently registered systems. We’ll be doing both of these things via Ansible and the newly introduced redhat.satellite Ansible Collection.

Kernel: IWD, OpenZFS and Mesa

  • Intel IWD 1.10 With DHCP v6 Support - Phoronix

    Version 1.10 of Intel's IWD "iNet Wireless Daemon" has been released as the increasingly useful alternative to the likes of WPA_Supplicant for Linux systems. Intel's open-source wireless daemon for Linux systems continues adding in more features and improvements. While it started out with a focus on minimalism and embedded use-cases, IWD is being evaluated for possible use on Ubuntu among other Linux distributions.

  • Notable Developer Starts Patreon to Fund Apple Silicon Linux Port - MacRumors

    Developer Hector Martin, who describes himself as someone who "likes putting Linux on things," has launched a plan create a Linux port for Apple Silicon Macs.

  • OpenZFS 2.0 Released With Unified FreeBSD/Linux Support, Many New Features - Phoronix

    OpenZFS 2.0 has been officially released! OpenZFS 2.0 marks a major step forward for open-source ZFS file-system support for what started out as ZFSOnLinux but is now OpenZFS with unified FreeBSD and Linux support (macOS support is still being pursued as well) and this release also bringing many new features.

  • [Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 20.3.0-rc3
    Hi list,

Mesa 20.3-rc3 is now available for general consumption. This is a few
days late thanks to the US Thanksgiving holiday. I think we're
pretty close to having .0 this week, just one issue left on the tracker.

Dylan
  • Mesa 20.3 Is Near With Lavapipe Vulkan, Raspberry Pi V3DV, Better AMD RDNA2 Support - Phoronix

    The weekly release candidates of Mesa 20.3 fell off the wagon last week due to the US Thanksgiving holiday but now is updated today for Mesa 20.3-RC3. Mesa 20.3-RC3 is out and things are looking good for the stable release potentially in a week or two. There remains just one blocker bug left before Mesa 20.3.0 could be cleared for release.

