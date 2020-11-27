Server: HPC, Anthos, Proxmox and Config Managers
-
The Redemption Of AMD In HPC
Many of the technologists at AMD who are driving the Epyc CPU and Instinct GPU roadmaps as well as the $35 billion acquisition of FPGA maker Xilinx have long and deep experience in the high performance computing market that is characterized by the old school definition of simulation and modeling workloads running on federated or clustered systems. And so, it is no surprise that when AMD plotted its course back into the datacenter, it had traditional HPC customers, who flocked to its Opteron processors in droves in the middle 2000s, in mind.
AMD president and chief executive officer, Lisa Su, hails from IBM Microelectronics and notably headed up the “Cell” hybrid CPU-GPU processor that was used in Sony game consoles as well as the $100 million “Roadrunner” petaflops-busting supercomputer, which set the stage for hybrid supercomputing in 2008 when it was installed at Los Alamos National Laboratory. (Significantly, it paired dual-core Opteron processors with the Cell accelerators, themselves with Power4 cores and eight vector processing units that could do math or process graphics.) Papermaster led the design of several generations of Power processors at IBM, including many that were employed in federated RISC/Unix systems that predated Roadrunner. Interestingly, Brad McCredie, who took over processor design at Big Blue after Papermaster left and founded the OpenPower consortium, joined AMD in June 2019 to take over development of its GPU platforms.
-
Google Anthos now available on bare-metal servers - SiliconANGLE
Abdelrazik and Seroter said Anthos on bare metal enables customers to leverage their existing hardware investments, as it has minimum system requirements of just 4 cores, 32 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of disk space. Customers can choose their own operating system too, with support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1/8.2, CentOS 8.1/8.2 and Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 LTS.
-
Proxmox vs VMware Comparison
Proxmox virtual machines (VM) are highly popular with home server aficionados, whereas VMware sits squarely at the front of the enterprise VM market. Both of these tools offer free and paid versions, but with vastly different features and support at that level. This article compares the use cases, license options, performance, and extra features for Proxmox vs. VMware.
-
Ansible vs. Chef vs. Puppet vs. SaltStack: A comparison
For teams that oversee ecosystems and software packages, configuration management tools have the power to boost operational consistency. But which products deserve attention?
-
Review the top configuration management tools in DevOps
Change is an essential part of IT, but it's often disruptive. An adjustment to one asset can throw other resources out of alignment -- sometimes in ways no one anticipated. Those misconfigurations can result in poor performance, application inconsistencies or noncompliance.
To avoid those outcomes, configuration management delivers documentation, consistent maintenance and change controls. These capabilities help an organization not only identify its IT assets but also understand the relationships between those assets.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 607 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Camus Video Chat: The Open-source Privacy-aware Video Cat Meeting tool that you have been waiting for
Camus is a lightweight cross-platform real-time peer-to-peer video chat application. It's built with Python3 and ready to be deployed on server with simple few steps. We have reviewed and listed several open-source video applications on Medevel.com, but most of them require time and skills to install and use. It's not the case with Camu which is created by a solo developer using several technologies to make it a good alternative for Google Meet, meet.jit.si and of course zoom. In glance, Camus offers similar functionalities to the competing apps like text messaging, customizable video quality, high audio quality and desktop sharing. It's also can be installed easily on any Linux distribution that support Snap or on a web server with Docker. The main reason why do like Camus is its easy install as it takes far more time to install and configure than most of the alternative apps we tested and used before. Also: Empathy first: Driving growth through people leadership
Devices/Embedded: NanoPi, Arduino and More
Oracle/Red Hat/Fedora: Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment, ABRT, XWayland, Satellite and Ansible
Kernel: IWD, OpenZFS and Mesa
Robin.io
Robin.io Announces Storage and Data Management Solution for Google Cloud’s Anthos on Bare Metal