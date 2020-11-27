Camus Video Chat: The Open-source Privacy-aware Video Cat Meeting tool that you have been waiting for
Camus is a lightweight cross-platform real-time peer-to-peer video chat application. It's built with Python3 and ready to be deployed on server with simple few steps.
We have reviewed and listed several open-source video applications on Medevel.com, but most of them require time and skills to install and use. It's not the case with Camu which is created by a solo developer using several technologies to make it a good alternative for Google Meet, meet.jit.si and of course zoom.
In glance, Camus offers similar functionalities to the competing apps like text messaging, customizable video quality, high audio quality and desktop sharing.
It's also can be installed easily on any Linux distribution that support Snap or on a web server with Docker.
The main reason why do like Camus is its easy install as it takes far more time to install and configure than most of the alternative apps we tested and used before.
Also: Empathy first: Driving growth through people leadership
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 576 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Camus Video Chat: The Open-source Privacy-aware Video Cat Meeting tool that you have been waiting for
Camus is a lightweight cross-platform real-time peer-to-peer video chat application. It's built with Python3 and ready to be deployed on server with simple few steps. We have reviewed and listed several open-source video applications on Medevel.com, but most of them require time and skills to install and use. It's not the case with Camu which is created by a solo developer using several technologies to make it a good alternative for Google Meet, meet.jit.si and of course zoom. In glance, Camus offers similar functionalities to the competing apps like text messaging, customizable video quality, high audio quality and desktop sharing. It's also can be installed easily on any Linux distribution that support Snap or on a web server with Docker. The main reason why do like Camus is its easy install as it takes far more time to install and configure than most of the alternative apps we tested and used before. Also: Empathy first: Driving growth through people leadership
Devices/Embedded: NanoPi, Arduino and More
Oracle/Red Hat/Fedora: Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment, ABRT, XWayland, Satellite and Ansible
Kernel: IWD, OpenZFS and Mesa
Recent comments
57 min ago
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago