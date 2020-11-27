Camus Video Chat: The Open-source Privacy-aware Video Cat Meeting tool that you have been waiting for Camus is a lightweight cross-platform real-time peer-to-peer video chat application. It's built with Python3 and ready to be deployed on server with simple few steps. We have reviewed and listed several open-source video applications on Medevel.com, but most of them require time and skills to install and use. It's not the case with Camu which is created by a solo developer using several technologies to make it a good alternative for Google Meet, meet.jit.si and of course zoom. In glance, Camus offers similar functionalities to the competing apps like text messaging, customizable video quality, high audio quality and desktop sharing. It's also can be installed easily on any Linux distribution that support Snap or on a web server with Docker. The main reason why do like Camus is its easy install as it takes far more time to install and configure than most of the alternative apps we tested and used before. Also: Empathy first: Driving growth through people leadership

Devices/Embedded: NanoPi, Arduino and More NanoPi R4S SBC launched with optional metal case for $45 and up We found NanoPi R4S board in a work-in-progress Wiki last month. The tiny single board computer is designed for headless applications but comes with much better specifications compared to similar boards with a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor with up to 4GB RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0 ports. At the time we had limited information, but FriendlyELEC has now started selling the board for $45 and up, together with an optional metal case for a fanless operation that should ensure very good cooling.

Rockchip RK3568 processor to power edge computing and NVR applications We recently reported on the Rockchip developer conference (RKDC) 2020, and especially the upcoming Rockchip RK3588 Cortex-A76/A55 processor that packs a lot of power and features, and is now scheduled to launch in Q3 2021. But as you can imagine there were other products revealed during the conference, including the new Rockchip RK3568, similar to the previously announced RK3566, and designed for edge computing and network video recorder (NVR) applications.

Tiger Lake module supports industrial models Portwell’s “PCOM-B656VGL” Compact Type 6 module runs on 11th Gen Core CPUs including embedded “E” and industrial “GRE” models with up to 64GB DDR4-3200, 4x displays, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, and 9x PCIe lanes, including 4x Gen4.

i.MX8M based SMARC module adds crypto chip and optional TSN Adlink’s rugged, Linux-ready “LEC-iMX8M” SMARC module combines a quad -A53 i.MX8M with a crypto chip plus up to 4GB DDR3L, up to 64GB eMMC, and support for HDMI 2.0a with 4K, 2x MIPI-CSI2, and up to 2x GbE with optional TSN. Earlier this month, we reported on Adlink’s SMARC 2.1 form-factor LEC-IMX8MP module with NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus. Adlink has also posted a preliminary product page for a SMARC 2.1 module that builds on the standard, similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M. The rugged LEC-iMX8M module is notable for its additional, AES-128-enabled cryptography chip with hardware key storage for up to 16 keys, certificates, or data.

Arduino Blog » Creating a continuum tentacle-like robot with Arduino Continuum robots — which look like a tentacle or perhaps an elephant’s trunk — use a series of linkage sections and internal tendons to move both horizontally and vertically. While they may seem quite exotic, in the video below element14 Presents’ DJ Harrigan breaks down how he built one with an Arduino Mega and a fairly simple list of parts.