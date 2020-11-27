Games: Skellboy Refractured, SNES Classics, Luna's Fishing Garden and More
-
The charming action-RPG Skellboy Refractured will release on January 13, 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Skellboy Refractured from UmaikiGames is one you need to keep on your radar for early next year, as they've announced it's going to release on January 13. This is the PC version of a game that originally released for the Nintendo Switch along with several enhancements the developers have put in like local co-op, a new randomized dungeon, a New Game+ mode and plenty of new items to use and more technical improvements.
"Sometimes, when there is nobody up to the task, old heroes have to rise from the grave to save the day! Crush your enemies and make good use of their guts - literally, as you can augment Skippy with your foe's body parts and weapons!
-
5 ways to play SNES games on Linux
On Linux, there are many different ways to play Super Nintendo video games. However, if you’re new to the platform, you might not know about the many ways to enjoy SNES video games on Linux. That’s why we’ve made this list of 5 ways to play SNES games on Linux.
-
Cossacks 3 - A new-old, under-the-radar gem
A few week ago I realized something rather extraordinary. As a great fan and proponent of Real Time Strategy (RTS) games, for some odd reason, I seem to have completely missed Cossacks. I don't know why, but in between Age of Empires, Total War and SimCity 4, two decades went by. Rhyme. And in that time, I never played Cossacks, a game focused on musket-and-dragon-heavy 17th and 18th century European wars.
-
Narrative-driven adventure Impostor Factory from Freebird Games due out Spring 2021 | GamingOnLinux
I know a few people eagerly awaiting this after playing through To the Moon and Finding Paradise, sadly though you have to wait a bit longer for Impostor Factory.
What is it? Impostor Factory is part of a series of games. They're not being entirely clear how it fits in joking about it maybe being a sequel or a prequel and maybe neither, they also refer to it as To The Moon 3 often. You don't need to play their previous games though but it usually helps to understand their story-telling and they're just great anyway.
Developed Kan Gao released a new video that joked about their previous Raccoon break in and the results where…a little gross. That caused a bit of a delay and Gao spoke about other issues, with the game being delayed again. It's looking like Spring 2021 for the release, with some "pretty exciting stuff" coming soon after that they're working on in secret. An animated film of To The Moon is still happening too. Since in November 2021 it will also mark 10 years since the release of To The Moon, Gao also mentioned that have some fun things planned to mark the occasion.
-
ScourgeBringer Review: Dashes and Deaths - Boiling Steam
ScourgeBringer. There’s a (not great) joke here, about how I’m not very good at this game. I like it, though in limited amounts. A better player than me would persevere, would thrive, and one that knows their limits better would have given up. I’m not sure where that puts me exactly. Dashing, slashing, shooting, and dying, always dying. The game is better than me, in more ways than one.
ScourgeBringer is a 2D action game, where you move through the map by clearing a room of enemies, rather than platforming (think Binding of Isaac rather than Super Meat Boy or Dead Cells). Movement is important in combat though, and most of the time you’ll stay in the air with dashes and slashes that keep you hovering in place. Position to take out enemies, dodge their attacks, and make it all one seamless motion is the name of the game here.
-
Luna's Fishing Garden is an upcoming chilled-out cozy fishing and building game | GamingOnLinux
Coldwild Games have announced their latest game following on from the wonderful Merchant of the Skies, this time they're going with a very chilled-out game with Luna's Fishing Garden.
In the game you play as Cassie, who wakes up on a strange island that belongs to a mysterious fox spirit named Luna. You're tasked with creating the biggest garden ever. Catch fish, trade with the fox spirit, and create the garden of your dreams by planting new trees, placing water objects, and bringing animals to the archipelago.
Designed much like their last game, it offers a relaxed approach to gaming. You can play it like an open sandbox experience, or follow the plot. You can't lose the game in Luna's Fishing Garden so you can just go at your own pace.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 362 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
F2FS Proposal Adds Support For LZ4HC Compression
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) already supports LZO, LZ4, and Zstd compression while a proposal would also add support for LZ4HC. A Huawei engineer sent out the patch adding LZ4HC support to F2FS. LZ4HC is the "high compression" version of LZ4 that improves the compression ratio at slightly lower compression speed. But the higher compression ratio allows for greater storage and maintaining the same decompression speeds as LZ4. It's quite straight-forward and reuses the existing LZ4HC implementation within the kernel that is already used by the likes of zRAM and Pstore compression. The patch is just a few dozen lines of new code to the F2FS driver. Also: Another Linux FBDEV Driver Poised For Removal In Favor Of Superior DRM Alternative
Raku Programming
Nitrux 1.3.5 Released with Latest KDE Plasma and Applications
The KDE Plasma and Ubuntu-based distribution Nitrux 1.3.5 released with its latest version. Here we take a look at what's new, download links, features and more.
Recent comments
10 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 34 min ago
19 hours 51 min ago