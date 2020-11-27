today's howtos Fetching Linux system details with screenfetch and neofetch Two very useful tools for extracting essential details on your Linux system OS and hardware are screenfetch and geofetch. Each of these tools is actually a lengthy bash script that fetches the information from your system for you and presents it in an attractive manner with the distribution logo on the left and details on the right--essentially "screen shots" of your system. Neither is likely to be installed on your system by default, but each can be installed with a single command.

How to deploy a private social networking platform - TechRepublic In the never-ending quest to empower your employees, you've gone to great lengths to give them the means to communicate. The vast majority of those tools are for business-only communication. During a time when morale is at its lowest, and your business needs to do everything it can to give its staff a boost, why not launch a private social networking platform? This way your employees have the means to be social in such a way that'll keep them connected, which will help improve the remote work environment. [...] There are plenty of tools to make this a reality, one of which is called HumHub. This open source social network platform offers many of the usual features, without the ads, privacy invasion, and the other issues that go along with so many other platforms.

How To Install Apache Hadoop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Hadoop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Hadoop is an open-source framework used for distributed storage as well as distributed processing of big data on clusters of computers that run on commodity hardware. Rather than rely on hardware to deliver high-availability, the library itself is designed to detect and handle failures at the application layer, so delivering a highly-available service on top of a cluster of computers, each of which may be prone to failures. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Flask on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

Using IntelliJ Community Edition in Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces 2.5 - Red Hat Developer Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces (CRW) provides a default browser-based IDE to be used with developer workspaces. However, the architecture is flexible for using other IDEs such as Jupyter Notebooks and Eclipse Dirigible. In this article, you will learn how to create a custom workspace using the community edition of IntelliJ IDEA.

How to take and restore a snapshot on AWS RDS MySQL Instance Creating a snapshot of the RDS instance makes a complete copy of the entire DB instance and not just the individual database. It creates a storage volume snapshot of the DB instance. The time required to take a snapshot of the RDS instance varies with the size of the databases. The snapshot that is created can be used to restore the data to a DB instance. The data can not be restored to an existing database instance from the snapshot, rather a new database instance is created when the snapshot is restored. If the DB snapshot is both shared and encrypted, it can not be used to restore to a database instance.

How To Manage Root Account on Ubuntu 20.04 – devconnected On Linux, the root account is probably one of the most powerful accounts that there is. Considered the most privileged account on a Unix system, root can perform any tasks needed for system administration. Navigating a specific folder, killing any process or deleting a directory, root is so powerful that it has to be managed properly. In this tutorial, you will learn about the different facets of the root account on Ubuntu 20.04. You will learn to lock and unlock it, to change its password as well as disabling it when trying to remotely access your machine. Finally, you will know the difference between the root account and the sudo command that is used quite often.

A sysadmin's guide to basic Kubernetes components | Enable Sysadmin Kubernetes control plane nodes and worker nodes, their features, and how they interact.

Create universal blockchain smart contracts | Opensource.com If you're a smart contract developer looking to increase your smart contracts' utility with external data, try out this Chainlink example walkthrough to deploy a universal smart contract that interacts with off-chain data. Chainlink is open source under the MIT License, so if you're developing a product that could benefit from Chainlink decentralized oracles or would like to assist in developing the Chainlink Network, visit the developer documentation or join the technical discussion on Discord.

F2FS Proposal Adds Support For LZ4HC Compression The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) already supports LZO, LZ4, and Zstd compression while a proposal would also add support for LZ4HC. A Huawei engineer sent out the patch adding LZ4HC support to F2FS. LZ4HC is the "high compression" version of LZ4 that improves the compression ratio at slightly lower compression speed. But the higher compression ratio allows for greater storage and maintaining the same decompression speeds as LZ4. It's quite straight-forward and reuses the existing LZ4HC implementation within the kernel that is already used by the likes of zRAM and Pstore compression. The patch is just a few dozen lines of new code to the F2FS driver. Also: Another Linux FBDEV Driver Poised For Removal In Favor Of Superior DRM Alternative