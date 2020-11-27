PinePhone KDE Community Edition Is Now Available for Pre-Order from $149.99
Announced two weeks ago, PinePhone KDE Community Edition is the latest limited edition of the PinePhone Linux phone powered by the KDE Project and featuring the gorgeous Plasma Mobile user interface by default.
Under the hood, PinePhone KDE Community Edition is powered an Allwinner A64 Quad-Core CPU with Mali 400 MP2 GPU. It features up to 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, up to 32GB eMMC internal storage, and a 5.95-inch LCD with 1440×720 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, and hardened glass.
