Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 1st of December 2020 01:56:02 PM

It’s been six months since the last BlackArch Linux ISO release, and BlackArch Linux 2020.12.01 ISO is out now packed with more than 100 new tools for all your penetration testing and ethical hacking needs. BlackArch Linux now features over 2,600 tools in its repositories.

The biggest change is the fact that the BlackArch Linux ISO is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series. This means that you’ll now get better hardware support to install the ethical hacking distro on more systems than before.