PinePhone: KDE community edition
PinePhone KDE Community edition pre-orders start from today, and we are continuously working on polishing the software that will be shipped with it.
Plasma Mobile is a user interface for phones and tablets, just like Plasma Desktop is for notebooks and desktop PCs.
There are various distributions that package Plasma Mobile...
Making a web application AppImage in Nitrux
Web applications can be pretty useful at times when a native application is not available. In today’s tutorial, we will make an AppImage file of a web application using a tool called nativefier-appimage. nativefier-appimage makes it very easy to create AppImages of your favorite web applications and share them. It leverages the web application creation process by using nativefier. It packages the resulting web application in an AppImage for portability using appimagetool (which is included by default in Nitrux).
Microsoft Windows Ransomware Everywhere
BlackArch Linux Is Now Powered by Linux 5.9, Latest ISO Adds over 100 New Hacking Tools
It’s been six months since the last BlackArch Linux ISO release, and BlackArch Linux 2020.12.01 ISO is out now packed with more than 100 new tools for all your penetration testing and ethical hacking needs. BlackArch Linux now features over 2,600 tools in its repositories. The biggest change is the fact that the BlackArch Linux ISO is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series. This means that you’ll now get better hardware support to install the ethical hacking distro on more systems than before.
