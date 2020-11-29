KDE Plasma 5.20.4 Is Out with More Than 40 Bug Fixes and Improvements
In this update, which comes about three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.20.3, the KDE developers re-implemented support for installing distro specific packages like DEB or RPM that have been downloaded locally with the Plasma Discover package manager. Plasma Discover now also displays the title in the application page.
They also fixed the Audio Volume applet’s pop-up to no longer displays an unknown and non-functional device with the text “Device name not found,” updated the Emoji Selector to show the Smilies & Emotion category, and improved the switching to Picture of the Day on the Screen Locking appearance page in System Settings to always work.
