Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Public Servants Who Only Serve Themselves and Their Predecessors (Who Gave Them the Job)
- Censored EPO Publication: Battistelli Can Have His Multi-Billion Euro EPO Scam, So Why Can't Campinos Too?
- Staff Representation of the EPO Explains to EPO Management That It's Breaking the Law, Robbing the Staff, and Lying to Staff
- European Commission's Thierry Breton Covers Up EPO Corruption For His Friend Benoît Battistelli
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, November 30, 2020
- Links 30/11/2020: GhostBSD 20.11.28, Nitrux 1.3.5, Linux 5.10 RC6, GNOME Circle, Microsoft Collapses Again in Web Server Share
Harish Pillay 9v1hp: My ESP8266-01 Adventure
Here’s a video of the RPi working via a vnc setup (right side of the video) and on the left side the Arduino code for a second setup with an Arduino Yun device. Because the RPi does not have analog input pins, and since i did not want to create additional circuity to do ADC (analog to digital conversion), I created a second setup with the Arduino Yun which does have both digital and analog input options. The Arduino Yun is an interesting part of the Arduino family (although, it has sadly been deprecated) as it has both the microcontroller portion as well as a bridge to a Linux operating system (albeit running OpenWRT meant for the Yun) which allows for the Yun to be accessed via a wifi/wired link. Unlike products that are proprietary, even though the Yun I have has been deprecated, the device is open sourced and the code etc are all available to be used and worked on. The power of open source, open collaboration wins here handily. Given the success of working with the Yun, I figured that the work is done. But no! I wanted to further optimise the setup as the Yun should really be a prototyping board rather than a deployed in production board mainly because, in my case, I only need two sensors that need to be accessed and the Yun has lots of other pins for a larger project. Also: New product: Raspberry Pi 4 Case Fan
Debian: Installing Debian Testing and Debian Developer Reports
Linux is Coming to Apple M1 macs Devices
Eventually, this was supposed to happen anyway. An experienced reverse engineering professional launched a Patreon project to bring Linux to the Apple M1 macs ARM devices.
